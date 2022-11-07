Promising offshore discovery made by OMV and partners in Norwegian North Sea
LONDON, UK, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A modest gas condensate reservoir has been discovered in the North Sea off Norway, close to the Oseberg field, following a joint venture led by Austrian oil and gas company OMV.
The 30/5-4S exploration well and 30/5-4A sidetrack were deployed in the Oswig discovery.
Helge Hammer, CEO of Longboat Energy: “Longboat is pleased to have made a discovery at the Oswig well, albeit at the lower end of pre-drill expectations. The thick gas column falls within the Tarbert Formation in a well-defined structure with excellent quality gas and high condensate content.
“The Oswig fault block drilled has substantial volume potential and is located close to existing infrastructure. In addition, there is a possible large extension towards the south in the same fault block. Longboat looks forward to working with the partnership to define an appraisal programme and optimal well configuration for maximising flow rates from future potential development wells,” said Hammer.
Proving Oswig’s capacity for hydrocarbon flows from a low-quality reservoir is another positive outcome of the flow test, Longboat added.
The site of the discovery lies around 10 km to the northwest of the Oseberg field.
A preliminary estimate of the size of the reservoir has been drawn up by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate: a recoverable oil equivalent of 1.5–6.5 Sm3 (9.5–40 million barrels). The licensees are gearing up to carry out a full assessment of the discovery with a further review on the horizon.
The Noble (Maersk) Intrepid facility was used to drill the wells in 95 metres of water.
These are the first exploration wells to be drilled on Block PL 1100, which was awarded after the 2020 round of APA licensing.
The licence stakeholders are as follows: OMV (40%), Wintershall DEA (20%), Source Energy (20%) and Longboat (20%).
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven and German Khan.
Shamir Atif
