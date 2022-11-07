Watkins Insurance Group Recognized As An Austin Top Workplace For 12th Consecutive Year
Watkins Insurance Group Is Committed To Providing A Great Workplace For Its Employees
This recognition shows just how strong our company culture is and how dedicated we all are to meeting the needs of our employees, clients, and community.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Austin American-Statesman has awarded Watkins Insurance Group a Top Workplaces 2022 honor. This is the 12th consecutive year the privately-owned insurance agency has been honored. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.
— Chris Scott, COO Watkins Insurance Group
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
Employees cited the company's culture and strong execution as key reasons for their success. Watkins Insurance Group is committed to providing a great workplace for its employees and will continue to invest in its culture and team members. "In a rapidly changing world, it's more critical than ever to keep a strong connection between employees," Watkins HR Manager Kimberly Vasquez stated. "When you give your employees a platform to share their ideas, you can work together to face challenges and create a plan moving forward that is informed by what works best for everyone involved."
COO Chris Scott added, "We are beyond thrilled that Watkins Insurance Group has been named one of Austin's Top Workplaces once again. This huge honor would not have been possible without our amazing team. This recognition shows just how strong our company culture is and how dedicated we all are to meeting the needs of our employees, clients, and community."
ABOUT WATKINS INSURANCE GROUP
Watkins Insurance Group is a highly respected, privately-owned insurance agency with its headquarters in Austin, Texas. Founded in 1949 and with locations throughout Texas, the independent agency is uniquely positioned to serve businesses and individuals all over the country with tailored insurance, employee benefit packages, and bond solutions suited for any sized risk. For more information, visit WatkinsInsuranceGroup.com.
ABOUT ENERGAGE
Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
Dshanya Reese, CIC
Watkins Insurance Group
+1 512-452-8877
