At a CAGR of 8. 4% | Medical Clothing Market Size to Eyewitness Massive Growth Of USD 96.4 billion by 2031

medical clothing market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Medical Clothing Market size was USD 42.4 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to USD 96.4 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.4% during the period 2022-2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, top segments, and competitive landscape. This report provides detailed information to assist market players, stakeholders, investors, and startups in determining strategies to continue growth and attain competitive edge in the market.

Increase in product launches and rise in incidence of hospital-associated disorders drive the global medical clothing market. Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global medical clothing market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2031.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic made a positive impact on the revenue of the medical clothing market as the demand for protective medical clothing increased considerably with rise in hospitalizations across the world.

• The entire healthcare industry adopted different types of medical clothing products such as gowns and gloves for frontline workers and patients to protect themselves from cross-contamination.

• Many new market players entered the market to fulfill the surged demand for protective medical clothing with rise in number of cases. Government also lifted off supply chain and transportation restrictions on various types of protective medical clothing to ensure the sufficient supply.

Top Leading Players of the Global Medical Clothing Market

• 3M

• Cardinal Health

• Barco Uniforms

• Cherokee Uniforms

• Carhartt, Inc.

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Landau Uniforms

• Smith+Nephew

• Narang Medical Limited

• Vestex Protects

The research provides a detailed segmentation of the global medical clothing market based on product, usage, end user, and region. The research analyzes each segment and sub-segments for identifying the largest revenue generating and fastest-growing segments for market players, investors, and stakeholders. Market size and estimations for each segment and its sub-segments are provided in the report to help market players determine the steps to be taken for achieving the growth.

Based on product, the surgical drapes and gowns segment held the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the gloves segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the segments including facial protection and others.

Based on usage, the health worker segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global medical clothing market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the patients segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment contributed to the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. Moreover, this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The research also discusses the ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global medical clothing market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

