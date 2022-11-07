Melanoma Drugs Market Size to Hit US$14.3 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Increasing Prevalence of Melanoma Cancer has Provided the Melanoma Drugs Market with the Necessary Impetus.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Melanoma Drugs Market Size is estimated to reach $14.3 billion by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Melanoma is a disorder or a form of cancer where the cell producing the skin color becomes cancerousc and the melanocytes start multiplying at an uncontrollable pace. The changing stature of ozone radiation and higher exposure to the unprotected sun are some of the critical reasons cited by the U.S. drug discovery magazine for increasing adolescent melanoma cancer cases. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Melanoma Drugs Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2021, primarily owing to a strong melanoma drugs market in the U.S. Further, the drug review policies in the U.S. along with the drug discovery and drug review process allow the market to grow. Moreover, Europe and North American region will offer lucrative opportunities owing to an increased incidence of melanoma in the population.

2. The growing susceptible population subjugated by increasing prevalence across the age-groups act as a major driver for the market. However, the high-treatment cost associated with melanoma drugs impedes the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Melanoma Drugs Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Melanoma Drugs Market - by Disease Type: Superficial Spreading Melanoma, Lentigo Maligna, Acral Lentiginous Melanoma and Nodular Melanoma. Superficial Spreading Melanoma held a dominant market share in the year 2021. The following form is the most common type of melanoma cancer, with a heightened incidence across the globe. It can arise in an existing mole or appear as a new lesion.

Melanoma Drugs Market - by Drug Types: Pioneering breakthroughs in immunotherapy — the use of medicines to stimulate a patient’s immune system to destroy cancer cells - have led to significant progress in treating patients with advanced melanoma. However, Targeted Therapy is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Melanoma Drugs Market - by Geography: The melanoma drugs market in North America held a dominant market share of 38% in the year 2021. It is owing to its high prevalence in the U.S. and Canada, with potentially high treatment costs and equipped medical awareness campaigns and diagnostic market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Melanoma Drugs industry are -

1. Takeda Pharma

2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

3. Bristol Myers Squib Company

4. Novartis AG

5. Pfizer Inc.

