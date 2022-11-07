Smart Transportation Market Increasing Urbanisation and Technological Advancement Driving Growth

Smart Transportation Market

The increasing urban population boosts demand for smart transportation systems for a safe and efficient commute.

This investment is expected to build a strong transportation infrastructure for Europe, driving regional growth and leading to improved urban traffic and infrastructure system.” — MMR

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Smart Transportation Market report” published by Maximize Market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 104.51 billion in 2021 to USD 234 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 10.6 percent for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Smart Transportation Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides a systematic analysis of the Smart Transportation Market at a regional and global level. Market insights such as drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities are studied along with growth rate fluctuations. The competitive landscape of the Smart Transportation Market was carried out by listing major players and new entrants in the market along with their market strategies. Further, the analysis is segregated into regional and global companies and their share in the market with a complete analysis of their company profiles by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence. This enables clients to get a better picture of the market to devise their unique market strategies. Recent developments in the market are discussed in the report such as the launch of new products and technologies, advancements in the field and mergers and acquisitions. The report explains the dynamic conditions prevailing in the market with details on market size in terms of value and volume.

The market is segmented by transportation mode, application, solution and service with segment-wise analysis provided to get a better understanding of the market dynamics. A blend of primary and secondary research methods was employed to collect data for determining the market size in value and volume. Primary data was gathered through various methods such as surveys, administering questionnaires and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals. Secondary data was meticulously collected from a curated selection of sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. This includes official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases. This allowed for precise data on market dynamics such as drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges helping clients take better market decisions.

Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report sample here: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/14787

Smart Transportation Market Overview

Smart transportation refers to the incorporation of modern technological solutions in the transportation system. This includes a management system that enables car navigation, traffic signal control systems, and automatic number plate recognition and speed cameras. This has resulted in safer transportation by reducing human error on the account of being tired or emotional. It is made true by a combination of machine learning, AI and the internet to get updates on the ride.

Transportation now is also managed well with the help of real-time information being fed to the system. Better management brings efficiency providing accurate information on the timing of the transportation. This helps take action on any emergency quickly and efficiently.

Smart Transportation Market Dynamics

The rise in urban population is the main driver for the growth of the Smart Transportation Market. This increasing urban population boosts demand for smart transportation systems for a safe and efficient commute. Services like smart tickets and smart traffic management systems are being implemented in countries. Another factor driving growth in the Smart Transportation Market is expenditure by the government on smart transportation infrastructure. Governments are adopting smart technologies in transportation to enhance user experience and the smooth functioning of other sectors. Governments are also promoting the use of green fuels ad an

Technological advancements such as autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles are also expected to fuel the Smart Transportation Market growth. This trend in the transportation industry is becoming increasingly popular. It is expected for the forecast period that this trend will grow in acceptance and with increased investment. Thus playing a major role in the progress and improvement of the smart city idea.

However, there are some impediments to the growth of the Smart Transportation Market. This includes stringent transportation regulator policies, slow returns on investment and uneven reach of technology is expected to harm the Smart Transportation Market.

Smart Transportation Market Regional Market Insights

For the forecast period, Europe is expected to dominate the Smart Transportation Market. This growth in the region is attributed to several factors such as investment in smart transportation. This investment is expected to build a strong transportation infrastructure for Europe, driving regional growth and leading to improved urban traffic and infrastructure system.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly for the forecast period. The trend of digitization in the region coupled with the adoption of new technologies is expected to drive the Smart Transportation Market. Countries in the region are experiencing economic growth and development, thus driving growth in the regional Smart Transportation Market.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/14787

Smart Transportation Market Segmentation

By transportation mode:

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

By application:

Shared mobility

Route information and route guidance

Transit hubs

Autonomous/driverless vehicles

Video management

Others

By solution:

Ticketing Management System

Parking Management & Guidance System

Integrated Supervision System

Traffic Management System

By service:

Business

Professional

Cloud Services

Smart Transportation Market Key Competitors:

Thales

Huawei

Siemens

IBM

Cisco Systems

SAP

Cubic

ALSTOM

Bombardier

Toshiba

Harris

Saab

Veson Nautical

Advanced Navigation Positioning Corporation (ANPC)

BASS Software

BENTLEY SYSTEMS

Indra Sistemas

Trimble

TomTom

Amadeus

Conduent

Kapsch

Hitachi

The Descartes Systems

Accenture

Rockwell Collins

DNV GL

Key questions answered in the Smart Transportation Market are:

What is Smart Transportation?

What is the growth rate Smart Transportation Market for the next five years?

What is the nature of competition in Smart Transportation Market industry in developed and developing economies?

Who are the key players in the Smart Transportation Market?

Who are the market leaders in Smart Transportation in Europe

Who are the market leaders in Smart Transportation in USA and Canada

Who are the market leaders in Smart Transportation in India, China, Japan and South Korea?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Smart Transportation Market?

Who held the largest market share in Smart Transportation Market?

What are the factors for the growth of Asia-Pacific region in Smart Transportation Market?

How much is the total market opportunity in Smart Transportation Market at global and regional level?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the Smart Transportation Market report:

Maximize Market Research is leading automotive and transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:

Freight Forwarding Market-The Freight Forwarding Market size is expected to reach USD 227 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.4 percent during the forecast period. The Freight Forwarding Market is expected to be driven by the use of AI, growing e-commerce, increasing international trade and rise in signing of trade agreements.

Secure Logistics Market-The Secure Logistics Market size is expected to reach USD 116.41 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.21 percent during the forecast period. The Secure Logistics Market is expected to be driven by global economic development, increased demand for logistics and advancements in logistics services.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research:

3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2

Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe,

Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India

sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

+91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656