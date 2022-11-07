Low Density Polyethylene Market size is forecast to reach US$54.8 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Low-Density Polyethylene Market size is forecast to reach US$54.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Low-Density Polyethylene Market size is forecast to reach US$54.8 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is a thermoplastic resin that is manufactured at a high pressure ranging from 0.910g/cc to 0.940g/cc resulting in low tensile strength but with high ductility. The growing demand for low-density polyethylene (LCPs) in the construction, packaging, and automotive industry is expected to be the key growth driver during the forecast period. It is non-toxic, non-contaminating, and resistant against impact, moisture, chemicals, tear, and stress crack. Owing to these properties, it is widely used in the production of packaging, trash bins, floor tiles, shipping envelopes, and dropper bottles. Moreover, its renewability and electrical insulating properties have resulted in the expanding application of the LDPE in several end-use industries across the globe. However, substitute products such as polyethylene terephthalate, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, and linear low-density polyethylene might hamper the low-density polyethylene Market growth in the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Low-Density Polyethylene market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific dominates the Low-Density Polyethylene Market owing to a rapid increase in the building and construction sector. For instance, according to Invest India, the Indian construction industry is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.7% to touch US$738.5 billion by 2022.

2. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.

3. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

4. The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end-use industry in Low-Density Polyethylene Market and their specific segmented revenue

Segmental Analysis:

1. The films segment held the largest share in the low-density polyethylene Market in 2020. Uprising demand for films as well as sheets for packaging, electronics, and other applications is anticipated to drive the growth of the low-density polyethylene (LDPE) market over the forecast period.

2. The packaging segment held the largest share in the low-density polyethylene Market in 2020 up to 35% and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The packaging market is growing as low-density polyethylene is rapidly endorsing its trade in food and beverage packaging as well as construction.

3. The construction segment held the largest share in the Low-Density Polyethylene Market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026. Low-density polyethylene can be blended with virgin plastic to reduce cost without sacrificing performance. Consuming plastics as a primary construction material is sufficient to encounter the average annual energy needs of 4.6 million US households which is equivalent to all the households in 11 out of 50 states.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Low-Density Polyethylene industry are:

1. Exxon Mobil

2. Dow Chemical Company

3. LyondellBasell

4. Reliance Industries Ltd.

5. The National Petrochemical Company

