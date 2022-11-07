Metal Bonding Adhesives market size is estimated to reach US$10.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Metal Bonding Adhesives market size is estimated to reach US$10.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metal Bonding Adhesives market size is estimated to reach US$10.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Metal bonding adhesives are high-strength joining compounds that are used to bind metal substrates together and it includes polyurethanes, epoxy, acrylic, cyanoacrylate and anaerobic. Metal bonding adhesives evenly disperse stress across the entire surface area, reducing stress in a particular region. The rise in demand for metal bonding adhesives in automotive, transportation and industrial applications is likely to drive market expansion over the forecast period. Metal Bonding Adhesives are also frequently employed in industrial applications including ultra-centrifuge rotors, machinery-based plates, cooling water pumps, reaction injecting molding machines, cooling water pumps and industrial pumps. The covid-19 pandemic majorly impacted the metal bonding adhesives market due to restricted production, supply chain disruption, logistics restrictions and a fall in demand. However, with robust growth and flourishing applications across major industries such as automotive, industrial and others, the metal bonding adhesives market size is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Metal Bonding Adhesives market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Metal Bonding Adhesives market size, the increase in demand from end-user sectors, such as electronics, aerospace and medical & healthcare, is the main factor driving the region's growth.

2. Increased demand for lightweight and low-carbon-emitting vehicles, as well as increased demand for low VOC, green and sustainable metal bonding adhesives, will provide additional opportunities for metal bonding adhesives market growth in the coming years.

3. Recent advancements in the automotive industry, new potential applications of adhesives to economically replace mechanical fastening such as welding, brazing, or riveting and a variety of other trends will all contribute to the growth of the metal bonding adhesives market.

4. However, fluctuation in raw material prices such as crude oil is anticipated to hamper the Metal Bonding Adhesives market size growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Epoxy held the largest share in the Metal Bonding Adhesives Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to extensive characteristics provided by epoxy over other material types such as silicone, acrylic, anaerobic, polyurethane and others. The epoxy segment is widely used in industries such as automotive, optical, medical, chemical processing, electronics and others.

2. Automotive held the largest share in the Metal Bonding Adhesives Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the increasing usage of metal bonding adhesive in automotive components. Metal bonding adhesives are widely utilized in the automotive and transportation industries.

3. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Metal Bonding Adhesives Market share in 2021 up to 42%. The flourishing growth of metal bonding adhesives is influenced by its significant applications across major industries, along with growing development in automotive production and the development of the base for metal bonding adhesives in APAC.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Metal Bonding Adhesives industry are:

1. 3M

2. Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

3. DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA5

4. Dow

5. H.B. Fuller Company

