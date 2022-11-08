Vault Hill pioneers brand activation in the Metaverse in just 48 Hours
EINPresswire.com/ -- In its innovative stride, the world’s 1st human-centric metaverse, Vault Hill City, opens its doors for more brands and entities to launch their presence in the metaverse in only 48 hours! This metaverse brand activation that will only take 48 hours to implement is the 1st of its kind in the web3 space.
Starting in December 2022, Vault Hill will allow new partners and organisations to step into the metaverse and create new experiences for their audiences in a seamless manner.
Upon this activation process, brands will receive their virtual land in Vault Hill City for free! Brands can give life to their metaverse presence by buying building(s) in Vault Hill Marketplace and deploying it on their dedicated VLAND.
Then, brands can customise their land using unbounded creativity, display their own NFTs or upload different media, logos, or digital creations and start to capitalise from their digital assets.
This unique initiative ensures a seamless transaction from physical to digital, allowing businesses to extend their brand exposure beyond the physical and explore new and endless possibilities in the metaverse.
“We are proud to make this happen, for the first time in this industry, to activate brands’ presence in the metaverse within 48 hours, affirming our dedication and hard work and pioneering the ongoing developments in this space.” - Jimi Daodu, CEO and founder of Vault Hill.
Brands eager to increase brand awareness and leverage the opportunities in the metaverse must fill in the brief form to start activating.
Further information about Vault Hill and its ecosystem consisting of a decentralised marketplace, avatars, breakthrough XR consulting, and most prominently, the metaverse – Vault Hill City, may be found on the website.
Also visit the metaverse on socials for more information on the activation process and development timelines.
Oyin Ajayi
