PFAS Fund Advisory Committee Meeting

MAINE, November 14 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: November 14, 2022

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Room 101, Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME

Meeting description/purpose:

This is a working meeting of the PFAS Fund Advisory Committee. Members of the public are welcome to observe in person or online. Kindly RSVP to PFASFund.DACF@maine.gov if you plan to come in person so that we can be sure to have enough chairs. Public comments will be taken at subsequent public hearings.

Join Zoom Meeting.

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Agenda (PDF)

Draft: Remote Meeting Policy (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Beth Valentine

Phone: