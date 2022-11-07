Submit Release
PFAS Fund Advisory Committee Meeting

MAINE, November 14 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: November 14, 2022

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Room 101, Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME

Meeting description/purpose:

This is a working meeting of the PFAS Fund Advisory Committee. Members of the public are welcome to observe in person or online. Kindly RSVP to PFASFund.DACF@maine.gov if you plan to come in person so that we can be sure to have enough chairs. Public comments will be taken at subsequent public hearings.

Agenda (PDF)

Draft: Remote Meeting Policy (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Beth Valentine

Phone:

