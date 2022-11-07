Light Meter Market to Hit Sales Value of $420.1 Million By 2026 | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Global Light Meter Market is expected to grow at a significant pace, report by IndustryARC.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Light Meter Market size is forecast to reach $420.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026. The Light Meter Market is estimated to witness sustainable growth over the forecast period majorly because of the rapid installation of different light meters at workplaces due to rise in safety concerns. Moreover, with the ongoing governmental regulations in global market for deploying energy-efficient lightings such as LED lightings, which tend to create a major impact in the rapid adoption of LED light meters. These light meters are capable to measure ambient, conventional lights apart from the LED lighting types. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Light Meter Market highlights the following areas -

• The Light Meter Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period because of the rapid installation of different light meters at workplaces due to rise in safety concerns.

• A major factor responsible for the growth of Light Meter Market is the various features it offers to the photography and cinematography industry such as analog calculators primarily in UV Light Meters.

• In addition, due to the ongoing governmental regulations in global market for deploying energy-efficient lightings such as LED lightings, which tend to create a major impact in the rapid adoption of LED light meters in different sectors tend to propel its market growth.

• Light meter is installed in every display and photography device in its hardware. It offers auto brightness feature in smartphone’s display or TV’s display or display of any other device.

Segmental Analysis:

• UV Light Meter has dominated the Light Meter Market with a share of 49.5% in 2020 as compared to other light meters as it is used widely in different industrial sectors and can be used for different operations.

• Light Meters are widely used for Photography and Cinematography applications which dominate the market with a share of 51.6% in 2020. In photography, a light meter also termed as exposure meter is used to determine the proper exposure for a photograph.

• Asia-Pacific accounts for being the highest market share at 32.5% in 2020 among all the regions. The market growth in this region is predominantly rising due to leading economies such as China, India, Japan and Others.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Light Meter Industry are -

1. Konica Minolta Sensing Americas

2. FLIR Systems

3. Sekonic

4. Testo SE

5. Hioki

