Author Combines Golf and Engineering to Create a Quantitative Method of Lag Putting

New book teaches the scientific technique that can be used at any skill level

BALLWIN, Mo., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Labbe has combined his passion for golf, with his education in engineering to create a science-based technique to improve players golf game. In his new book "Putting by the Numbers," Labbe provides a quantitative method of lag putting applicable for all golfers, whether recreational, amateur or professional.

Labbe introduces readers to the quantitative method. Created by his scientific evaluation of the game, the method is based upon science, including physics and engineering mechanics, but is simplified and reduced to an arithmetic method anyone can use, if capable of doing simple math in their head quickly.

"I have been using this method of long distance or lag putting for the last 25 years," Labbe said. "The method is accurate, reliable and linear, allowing for very consistent and repeatable results."

"Putting by the Numbers" features resources to help golfers of all skill levels improve their game. Additionally, readers can access on-course and in-home practice videos that fully demonstrates the method described in Labbe's book.

No new equipment or change in your putting stroke is needed, just the willingness to practice in and around the putting green to develop your unique power factor to overcome the frictional surfaces encountered during play.

"Putting by the Numbers: A Quantitative Method of Lag Putting"

By Bob Labbe with Mike Shaw

ISBN: 97816657366 (softcover); 9781665717373 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Bob Labbe is an engineering graduate with post-graduate studies in management and engineering from Georgia Tech, in Atlanta, Ga. He is a recreational and amateur golfer who has reduced his scoring into the high seventies and low eighties by using his invented quantitative method of lag putting. For more information, please visit http://www.puttingbythenumbers.com.

