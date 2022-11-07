Native Starches Market worth $7.9 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.3% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Expanding production of grains like corn and rice coupled with the refining supply chain infrastructure is Anticipated to Boost Product Demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Native Starches Market size is estimated to reach $7.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Starch can be delineated as a slushy, white ingredient in form of a powder that is indissoluble in cold water. Starch can also be demarcated as polysaccharides encompassing glucose monomers. Starch has a variety of functions in different industries ranging from Food to mining. For instance, starch is quite common in confectionery as they play an imperative role in the preparation of innumerable bakery mixes, frozen cakes, and sweeteners as they help in averting shrinkage, and damp movement.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Native Starches market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Native Starches Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Proliferating demand for organic foods is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Native Starches Market. However, health complications linked to the high use of starch in food are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Native Starches Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Native Starches Market Segment Analysis-By Application : The Native Starches Market based on the application type can be further segmented into Food and beverages (confectionery, bakery, sauces, and soups), and Non-food (Pharmaceuticals, textile, corrugated, and papermaking, and others.

Native Starches Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Native Starches Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Offline Platforms (supermarkets, retail stores, convenience stores, etc.), Online Platforms.

Native Starches Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Native Starches Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific segment held the largest share with 34% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the presence of countries like China which is the biggest producer of starch in the world, and Thailand the fourth biggest producer.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Native Starches industry are:

1. Cargill Inc.

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Ingredion Inc.

4. Tate & Kyle

5. Roquette Freres

