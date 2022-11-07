Mobile Robots Market All Set to Exceed the US$54.2 billion Mark by 2026 | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

North America is expected to dominate the global Mobile Robots market with a share of more than 37% during the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Mobile Robots Market size is forecast to reach $54.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2021-2026. Autonomous Mobile robot is an integration of artificial intelligence with physical robots, and has a locomotive feature, which ensures that they have the capacity to navigate around physically. They are powered by fleet management software and use sensors and other gears to identify and understand their surroundings. Robot technology is experiencing increased acceptance in different commercial and industrial environments. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505464

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Mobile Robots Market highlights the following areas -

• The global demand for mobile robots is powered by the need for low latency, fast computing and less dependency on cloud-based AI for critical applications.

• Unmanned vehicles are often used in the defense sector to supply ammunition to troops during war conditions, to carry out emergency relief operations, and to detect and detonate explosives.

• The growth of the mobile robot market for domestic applications is motivated by creativity and modernization in the field of robotics. Technological advances and research efforts have led to the creation of domestic cleaning robots, which enable humans to perform mundane tasks.

• North America is expected to dominate the global autonomous Mobile Robots market during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

• The autonomous Ground Vehicle segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period. Unmanned vehicles are mostly used in the defense sector to provide ammunition to troops during combat situations, to carry out relief operations during disasters, and to track and detonate explosives.

• The Domestic segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period. The advancement of artificial intelligence and IoT has brought a new dimension on how robots can communicate and function with humans.

• North America is expected to dominate the global Mobile Robots market with a share of more than 37% during the forecast period. Demand for mobile robots is increasingly growing in the region due to factors such as increasing internal and external security risks associated with increased terrorist attacks and the increasing use of mobile robots for patrolling intruders or enemy forces.

Click on the following link to buy the Mobile Robots Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505464

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Mobile Robots Industry are -

1. Aethon

2. Aviation Industry Corporation of China

3. Clearpath Robotics

4. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

5. Softbank Robotics

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Mobile-Robots-Market-Research-505464

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Mobile Logistics Robot Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2019 - 2024:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Mobile-Logistics-Robot-Market-Research-507412

B. Mobile Service Robots Market – Forecast (2021 - 2026):

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18174/mobile-service-robots-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062