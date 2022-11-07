Cervical Disc Replacement Market Share Worth US$973.1 Million by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Prevalence And Use of ASCs to Perform Cervical Disc Replacement Surgeries Have Aided the Cervical Disc Replacement Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Cervical Disc Replacement Market size is estimated to reach $973.1 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The cervical disc, in its natural form, provides a cushion and gap between the two cervical vertebrates. Moreover, the disc act as a major shock absorber, which allows one to move their neck freely. Additionally, heterotopic ossification has been a keen risk developed post cervical disc replacement surgeries. The growing geriatric population followed by the rising preference of the elderly to improve the lifestyle by allowing such surgeries to have been the key factors driving the cervical disc replacement industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cervical Disc Replacement Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America’s cervical spine replacement held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the region’s predominant position in spending excessively on the healthcare wellbeing of the patients. Additionally, predominant research medical technology companies are located in the following region which makes it a pro-active region. However, Asia-Pacific is set to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to active medical tourism and an advanced outlook for developing the said field will allow the region to grow.

2. The growing geriatric population suffering from degenerative disc diseases has been a key market driver. However, high surgical costs and the availability of alternative treatments have halted the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Cervical Disc Replacement Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Cervical Disc Replacement Market Segmentation Analysis- By Material: Cobalt-Chrome held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to its superior characteristics compared to the former version such as titanium and stainless steel. It offers high strength and nearly twice the stiffness in comparison to titanium.

Cervical Disc Replacement Market Segmentation Analysis- By End-Users: Hospitals held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of a vast number of hospitals, especially dealing in orthopedic surgeries. Secondly, the insurance provides coverage to the predominant hospital procedures, which has been a major driver for the said segment.

Cervical Disc Replacement Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: Moreover, the prevalence of chronic disc degenerative disease is estimated to be around three million. Further, the government operating in the following regions spends an extensive amount on medical care, thereby helping the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cervical Disc Replacement industry are -

1. Stryker Corporation

2. Medtronic Plc

3. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

4. Globus Medical, Inc.

5. FH Orthopedics

