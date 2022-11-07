Industrial Lighting Market Size to Reach over US$29.42 billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Asia-Pacific by region is expected to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 14% in the Industrial lighting market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Industrial Lighting Market size is forecast to reach $29.42 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.93% during 2022-2027. Industrial lighting manufacturing companies to increase production capabilities and provide better services globally are relocating their sites. This will help them in their continued growth by not only meeting the needs but help in exceeding international industry standards. All these factors will contribute to the Industrial Lighting market share growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505240

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Industrial Lighting Market highlights the following areas -

• The LED (Light-emitting diode) lighting segment by lighting type in the Industrial lighting market is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

• The High Bay lighting segment by product type in the Industrial lighting market is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The bay LED lighting system, which uses occupancy or photo sensors, keeps costs down by illuminating the warehouse only where it is required.

• Asia-Pacific by region is expected to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 9.8% in the Industrial lighting market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Segmental Analysis:

• The Industrial Lighting market by lighting type can be segmented into LED Lighting (Light-emitting diode), Fluorescent Lighting, HID Lighting (High-intensity Discharge Lighting) and Incandescent Lighting. The LED (Light-emitting diode) Luminaires segment by lighting type in the Industrial lighting market is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

• The Industrial Lighting market by product type can be segmented into Industrial wall lights, Vintage Industrial lighting, Industrial look lighting, industrial hanging light, Task Lighting, Area Lighting, Spot Lighting and High Bay Lighting.

• Asia-Pacific by region is expected to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 14% in the Industrial lighting market during the forecast period 2022-2027. Leading international producers are searching for new sites to relocate their manufacturing facilities to the Asia Pacific region to meet rising demand driven by the region's growing industrialization.

Click on the following link to buy the Industrial Lighting Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505240

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Industrial Lighting Industry are -

1. Phillips

2. Hubbell Lighting Inc.

3. Emerson

4. Legrand

5. Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Industrial-Lighting-Market-Research-505240

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Smart Lighting Market- Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15032/smart-lighting-market.html

B. LED Lighting Market- Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19815/led-lighting-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062