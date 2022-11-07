Latin America HVAC Market to Offer Growth Opportunity of $8.4 billion by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Global Latin America HVAC Market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports IndustryARC.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Latin America HVAC Market size is forecast to reach $8.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of split units owing to its easier installation, high energy efficiency, driving the LATAM Heating, Ventilation and Cooling Market. Release of greenhouse gases and increasing pollution due to the presence of oil and gas industries has led to the global warming potential which is set to create opportunities for the adoption of new refrigerants in the HVAC industry. The increasing demand in residential and commercial infrastructure have led to the rise in urbanization. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Latin America HVAC Market highlights the following areas -

• Brazil dominated the LATAM Heating, Ventilation and Cooling Market in term of revenue in 2021.

• Integration of IoT technology has been pushing the HVAC industry with growing trend of smart homes in APAC and European regions.

• Increasing adoption of variable refrigerant technology HVAC systems in commercial sector provide opportunities for the global market.

• High initial investment and stiff competition are the major challenges that hamper the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

• Air Conditioners held the major market share of 66.9% in 2021 owing to high adoption of HVAC systems in residential sector. There is high adoption of split type HVAC systems as it involves in easier installation process compared to traditional systems.

• Commercial sector is the fastest growing segment in LATAM Heating, Ventilation and Cooling Market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during forecast period 2022-2027 despite unstable economic performance in the region.

• Brazil dominated the LATAM Heating, Ventilation and Cooling Market in 2021 with a market share of 37.1%, followed closely by Mexico owing to implementation of new refrigerants in chillers and Air Conditioning units.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Latin America HVAC Industry are -

1. Johnson Controls International plc

2. United Technologies Corporation

3. Ingersoll-Rand plc

4. Daikin Industries Ltd

5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

