Immersion Cooling Fluids Market: Increased Internet Usage and a Shift towards Sustainability Fuelling Growth

Immersion Cooling Fluids Market

Immersion cooling is the process of removing wasteful heat that is generated while operating electronics, batteries and electronic motors.

North America is expected to lead the market for the forecast period given its speed of adopting new technologies introduced in the market.” — MMR

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Immersion Cooling Fluids Market report” published by Maximize Market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 1.57 billion in 2021 to USD 2.93 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 8.1 percent for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report presents a thorough analysis of the conditions prevailing in the Immersion Cooling Fluids Market. The report provides current and future trends expected to drive the market along with growth rate fluctuations helping investors make better investment decisions and strategies. Analysts scavenged data to ensure all micro and macro factors that affect the market growth are taken into account. The comprehensive report includes an in-depth analysis of the key players segregated at local, regional and global levels, covering their recent development in the Immersion Cooling Fluids Market such as the introduction of new products and mergers and acquisitions. A competitive landscape is provided by studying company profiles and listing strategies used by giving due weightage to all the players in the market to aid clients with all the information required to devise growth strategies.

The market is segmented by cooling fluid, product, industry and application with segment-wise analysis provided to get a better understanding of the market dynamics. A blend of primary and secondary research methods was employed to collect data for determining the market size in value and volume. Primary data was gathered through various methods such as surveys, administering questionnaires and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals. Secondary data was meticulously collected from a curated selection of sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. This includes official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases. This allowed for precise data on market dynamics such as drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges helping clients take better market decisions.

Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Overview

Immersion cooling is the process of removing wasteful heat that is generated while operating electronics, batteries and electronic motors. Heat is removed by immersing hardware in a dielectric liquid that is thermally conductive. This immersion is done by submerging computer hardware in mineral oil. For data centers and mainframes, a more sophisticated approach is applied for cooling. The liquid used in the process is a dielectric fluid engineered for this specific use along with it having a lower boiling point than water. The liquid evaporates, condenses and returns back to the designated tank.

Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Dynamics

The world is experiencing a shift from traditional commercial practices to more sustainable methods of production. Increasing awareness and initiatives are being taken to fit business models in the Environmental, Social and Governance framework. Following the same path, data centres are shifting to practices such as using less number of batteries by improving their efficiency, cutting the use of water and advances in data center cooling. These factors combined are expected to drive the Immersion Cooling Fluids Market growth.

Several initiatives are being the government in the form of passing laws and releasing government programmes to cut down carbon emissions. Such initiatives are expected to fuel the growth of the Immersion Cooling Fluids Market. Aiding such initiatives, greater investment is required for reaping the benefits of the expensive coolants. The coolants cost hundreds of dollars per gallon which raises the overall running costs making it a method that is more expensive than the already established methods. The lack of investments is expected to be a hurdle in the growth of the Immersion Cooling Fluids Market.

Another factor to hamper the growth of the Immersion Cooling Fluids Market is the paucity of industry standards and immersion cooling guidelines. These inconsistencies pose restrict new entrants from entering the market along with being an impediment to the overall growth of the Immersion Cooling Fluids Market.

Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to lead the market for the forecast period given its speed of adopting new technologies introduced in the market. The US is expected to lead the market in the North American region. Investments in data centers in also increasing the growth of the market as investors are showing keen interest in new the adoption of new technologies. The introduction of 5G networks has further led to fueling the regional market in the country. With all conducive factors such as the need for fast and efficient data centers, expansion in power density and development in data centre infrastructure are expected to grow the Immersion Cooling Fluids Market.

Asia-Pacific region is the second most dominating region in the Immersion Cooling Fluids Market. The demand for stable and efficient data centres to meet the need of 5G users and the increase in the use of artificial intelligence is to fuel the growth of the regional Immersion Cooling Fluids Market. Countries like China, Japan and Taiwan are expected to drive the regional market growth due to increased demand for data centres.

Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Segmentation

By cooling fluid:

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Fluids

Fluorocarbon-based Fluids

Others

By product:

Single-phase

Two-phase

By industry:

BFSI

Government

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT& Telecommunication

Others

By application:

High-performance Computing

Edge Computing

Cryptocurrency Mining

Artificial Intelligence

Others

Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Key Competitors:

Alfa Laval AB(Sweden)

Liquid Stack Inc. (United States)

Asetek AS (United States)

Asperitas Company(Netherlands)

Chilldyne Inc. (Canada)

CoolIT Systems Inc. (Canada)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Mikros Technologies (United States)

Kaori Heat Treatment Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

Lenovo group Limited (Hong Kong)

Liquid Cool Solutions (United States)

Midas Green Technologies (United States)

Iceotope Technologies Ltd (United Kingdom)

USystems Ltd (United Kingdom)

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Submer Technologies (Spain)

Vertiv Co. (United States)

Wakefield-Vette Inc. (United States)

Wiwynn Corporation (Taiwan)

Key questions answered in the Immersion Cooling Fluids Market are:

What is Immersion Cooling Fluids?

What is the growth rate of Immersion Cooling Fluids Market for the next five years?

What is the nature of competition in Immersion Cooling Fluids industry in developed and developing economies?

Who are the key players in the Immersion Cooling Fluids Market?

Who are the market leaders in Immersion Cooling Fluids Market in Europe?

Who are the market leaders in Immersion Cooling Fluids Market in USA and Canada?

Who are the market leaders in Immersion Cooling Fluids Market in India, China, Japan and South Korea?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Immersion Cooling Fluids Market?

Who held the largest market share in Immersion Cooling Fluids Market?

What are the factors for the growth of Asia-Pacific region in Immersion Cooling Fluids Market?

How much is total market opportunity in Immersion Cooling Fluids Market globally, and by countries?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

