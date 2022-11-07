Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market Size to Hit US$13.2 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market size is estimated to reach $13.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Estrogen replacement therapy is a kind of therapy with estrogen hormones most typically utilized to treat the symptoms of menopause. The expanding demand for hormone replacement therapies like Estrogen Replacement Therapy is set to drive the Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market. The increasing predominance of Prader-Willi syndrome is set to propel the growth of the Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of the U.S. which occupies the biggest global market share for hormone replacement therapies like Estrogen Replacement Therapy in the North American region.

2. Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market growth is being driven by the surging awareness regarding menopausal symptoms requiring the application of hormone replacement therapies like estrogen replacement therapy and its treatment options. However, the post-treatment hazard of cervical cancer and coronary disease is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market.

3. Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By Dosage Form: Tablets, Patches, Gels, Implants, Injections, and Suppositories. The Tablets Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging acceptance of the tablet form for hormone replacement therapies and a boost In the demand for progressive dosage forms for progesterone and estrogen hormonal therapies.

Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By Route Of Administration: A low-dose estrogen Oral Contraceptive is an alternative at the time of the menopausal transition unless contraindicated for perimenopausal (40–50 years) women who look for alleviation of menopausal symptoms. The proliferating inclination of patients worldwide towards the oral route of administration in conjunction with the heightening application of hormone replacement therapies is further propelling the growth of this segment.

Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Hormone replacement therapies like estrogen replacement therapy are extensively utilized for the relief of menopausal symptoms. The soaring demand for progressive drug delivery systems is further propelling the growth of the Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Estrogen Replacement Therapy industry are -

1. AbbVie Inc.

2. Bayer AG

3. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

4. Novartis AG

5. Novo Nordisk A/S

