HCFO-1233zd Market Predicted to Reach $43.52 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4%, says the Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global HCFO-1233zd market revenue was US$ 28.6 million in 2020. The global HCFO-1233zd market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 43.52 million by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. In terms of volume, the market is likely to experience a growth of 9,097.0 tons by the year 2027.
The gaseous, colorless chlorofluorocarbon HCFO-1233zd is an unsaturated form of fluorocarbon. It has a lower potential for contributing to global warming, making it a more environmentally friendly refrigerant for air conditioners (GWP). In addition, it originates from 1,1,1,3,3-pentachloropropane via fluorination and dehydrohalogenation procedures.
In spraying PU foam, HCFO-1233zd, a non-ozone-depleting hydrofluoroolefin, can provide a superior level of performance and non-flammability. Aside from having outstanding cooling and foaming capabilities, the side chain R1233zd(E) also has a wide range of solubility, barely any VOC emission, and little environmental impact. HCFO-1233zd(E) is an excellent environmentally friendly option for several applications, including foam expansion agents, solvents, and refrigeration. It has a 26-day atmospheric lifespan.
The most popular use for HCFO-1233zd is as an insulation foam-blowing agent in heat transfer use like chillers. Due to its environmental safety and lack of ozone depletion potential, the cleaning agent HCFO-1233zd is likewise in high demand (ODP). Industries using HCFO-1233zd include mechanical, electric, and electronics, construction, HVAC, food and beverage, and other fields. As a heat pump for supplying hot water, HCFO chillers find applications in the food and beverage industry, especially in facilities that require low-temperature heating.
Due to its ability to clean machine parts and electrical and electronic equipment parts, the demand for HCFO-1233zd is driving in the electric and electronics industries.
There are several laws governing the attributes and uses of chemicals, such as HCFO-1233zd. For instance, the REACH regulation 2006/1907/EC was passed to strengthen the protection of the environment and human health from chemical hazards and to boost the competitiveness of the EU chemicals industry. In order to minimize the use of animal testing, it also promotes the adoption of alternate methods for determining the danger of substances.
Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals are referred to as REACH. On June 1st, 2007, it came into force. European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Classification, Labeling, and Packaging (CLP) rule are some other laws and regulatory organizations.
Regional Insights
In terms of revenue, North America made up about 38% of the worldwide HCFO-1233zd market in 2020. North America is experiencing an increase in demand for HCFO-1233zd cleaning supplies for the electronics industry, such as cloud computing and digital washing machines. Over the course of the projected period, the United States will experience the highest growth rate in North America due to the tremendous demand for cloud computing technology in the country for administration, data storage, and processing.
Market Influencing Factors
The market has expanded significantly since HCFO-1233zdE received official government approval. Three different manufacturers of centrifugal chillers using the non-flammable refrigerant HCFO-1233zdE have earned environmental honors globally for their outstanding performance. Due to its 18.3°C boiling point, it is ideal for use in high-efficiency, low-pressure centrifugal chillers.
There are certain limitations, though, including the higher cost of HCFO-1233zd compared to traditional materials, which has prompted questions about environmental sustainability and changing HCFO-1233zd prices, which may restrain the overall industry expansion. The high cost of HCFO-1233zd compared to standard materials is one of the main difficulties and the main barriers to the market's expansion.
Segmentation Overview
On the basis of product, the global market bifurcates into Cis-1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (HCFO-1233zd-Z) and Trans-1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (HCFO-1233zd-E). In addition, the Trans-1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (HCFO-1233zd-E) segment acquired the largest market share in 2020. In terms of Application, the global market divides into Insulation Foam Blowing Agents, Centrifugal Chillers, Cleaning agents, Degreasing, Refrigerants, Other. Additionally, in 2020, the cleaning agent segment had the highest share of 7.8% owing to the need for HCFO-1233zd growing and replacing other refrigerants for cleaning agent application owing to the fact that it is an environment-friendly cleaning agent with minimum global warming potential and ozone depletion potential. On the basis of end-users, the global market sub-divides into Food or beverage, Construction, Mechanical, Electric and Electronics, Heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and others. Also, the electric and electronics segment is likely to exhibit the highest annual growth rate over the projected period as the demand for HCFO-1233zd is increasing in the electric and electronics sector, backed by its stability in cleaning machine parts and electrical and electronic equipment parts.
Companies Profile
Arkema S.A is a specialty chemicals and advanced materials business with its main office in Colombes. In 2004, Arkema emerged when French oil giant Total reorganized its chemicals division. It debuted on the Paris Stock Exchange in May 2006. The three business divisions of Arkema are Performance Products, Industrial Chemicals, and Coating Solutions.
Glass items are produced and sold by Central Glass Co., Ltd. Flat glasses and processed glasses for use in buildings, electrics, and vehicles are the products. The company also creates fine chemicals and glass fiber goods in addition to specializing in chemicals and fertilizers.
As a spin-off from DuPont, Chemours is an American chemical firm that was established in July 2015. In the United States, Wilmington, Delaware, is home to its corporate headquarters. Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions are the three performance chemical categories that Chemours produces and distributes (aniline, cyanide, methylamines, reactive metals, and sulfuric acid).
Mumbai, India-based Navin Fluorine International Limited (NFIL) is a business with a multi-million dollar annual revenue. It has held the largest integrated fluorochemicals complex in India since 1967 and has a wealth of knowledge in specialty fluorine chemistry. Additionally, it has received various certifications and honors, such as the distinguished CHEMEXCIL Second Award under the Large Scale Sector, the esteemed Chemicals Panel Second Award for Outstanding Export Performance, and the Forbe's Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion listing in 2010/2012. (2008-09). The company's main streams are specialty organic fluorochemicals, bulk fluorides, Contract Research & Manufacturing Services, and refrigerant gases.
Segmentation Analysis
By Product Form
Trans-1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (HCFO-1233zd-E)
Cis-1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (HCFO-1233zd-Z)
By Application
Insulation Foam Blowing Agents
Refrigerants
Centrifugal Chillers
Cleaning agent
Degreasing
Other
By End-user industry
Food or beverage
Mechanical
Construction
Electric and Electronics
Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC)
Other
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
