L. Ron Hubbard: A Master Storyteller in Many Genres Gets a New Website
In preparation for the upcoming holiday season, a new GalaxyPress.com site featuring the works of master storyteller L. Ron Hubbard has been created.
I wrote adventure, detective stories, air stories, science fiction, fantasy, technical articles, you name it. Production was about 100,000 words a month most months.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L. Ron Hubbard, one of the most prolific writers of popular fiction during America’s golden age of storytelling, didn’t write in just one or possibly two genres, as most writers. On the contrary, he wrote in all the popular genres. A site dedicated to a single author noted for a specific genre, such as Agatha Christie, Louis L’Amour, and Ian Fleming, would not work for Hubbard. Thus a site is needed that enables a reader to find the type of books they enjoy reading, whether it be mystery and suspense, science fiction and fantasy, western, action and adventure, historical fiction, or military and war stories.
— L. Ron Hubbard
During America’s golden age of storytelling, primarily in the 1930s and ’40s, L. Ron Hubbard, using his own and 15 pen names, published 53 Action/Adventure stories, including sea, air, and military, 32 Mystery/Suspense, 44 Science Fiction, 12 Fantasy, and 38 Western tales. In his own words, “I wrote adventure, detective stories, air stories, science fiction, fantasy, technical articles, you name it. Production was about 100,000 words a month most months, done on an electric typewriter, working an average of three hours a day, three days a week. I had one main problem, and that was running out of magazines to write for.” In a review of a republication of one of his early fiction works, Publishers Weekly wrote that “Hubbard’s stunning writing ability and creative imagination set him apart as one of the greatest literary figures of the 20th century.”
“We attend many consumer events throughout the year where a high demand exists for Mr. Hubbard’s stories,” stated President Galaxy Press John Goodwin. “We wanted to translate that convention experience to our website, especially as we gear up for the upcoming holiday season,” Goodwin continued. “So we rebuilt a new www.GalaxyPress.com listing the genres Hubbard wrote in and presenting the most popular titles he authored in each genre.”
Other elements added to the website to interest readers include an expanded author biography filled with rare author photos and a section on Galaxy Press’s award-winning audiobooks. In addition to www.GalaxyPress.com are the www.Facebook.com/GalaxyPress and the Galaxy Press blog pages with current news and publisher activities.
Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is the publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers Battlefield Earth and Mission Earth, and the L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future series.
