Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Drivers Rising need for Environmental-Friendly Solutions

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Data Center Liquid Cooling Market size is forecast to reach $1.9 billion in 2021, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.6% during 2022-2027. The increasing adoption of various liquid cooling strategies such as dielectric cooling over air cooling in order to manage equipment temperature is boosting the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market. In addition, the growing demand for room-level cooling for cloud computing applications is tremendously driving the data center cooling systems market size during the forecast period 2022-2027. The outsourcing of data center services to a colocation facility frees-up precious IT power, enabling a company to rely more on research and development rather than on an ongoing basis learning the ins and outs of its network. Google company is investing a whopping $9.5 billion in data centers and U.S. offices in 2022. Money that may have been invested on running a data center might go into market analysis or product creation, providing additional ways for corporations to make the most of their current capital and achieve their business objectives. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. In 2021, the Data Center Cooling System market was dominated by North American region owing to the adoption of environmental-friendly solutions in the data centers.

2. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) based on algorithms in order to predict the energy usage by the equipment in the data centers is further accelerating the market growth.

3. With the growing demand for environmental-friendly solutions in order to reduce carbon footprints from the data centers is leading to fuel the demand for Data Center Liquid Cooling Market.

4. The rising inefficient power performance leading to the shut-down of the cooling systems in data centers and further leading to financial risk to businesses. This factor is thus hampering the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Telecommunication segment held the largest market share in the Data Center Cooling System market in 2021 at 34.1%. The demand for effective data centers is growing tremendously which is leading the telecommunication sector to keep their facilities operational.

2. Data Center Cooling Market is segmented into Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 on the basis of organization size. The Tier 1 segment is anticipated to witness the highest market share of 49.4% in 2021.

3. North America dominated the Data Center Cooling System market with a share of more than 38.1%, followed by Europe and APAC. The adoption of data center cooling technologies such as calibrated vectored cooling, chilled water system and others by mid-to-large-sized organizations in the US are driving the market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Data Center Liquid Cooling industry are -

1. Emerson

2. APC/Schneider Electric

3. Rittal Corporation

4. Chilldyne

5. Midas Green Technologies

