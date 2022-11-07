Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size to Hit $10,913.7 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Drivers Rise in Demand for Energy Efficient Products

HYDERABAD, TELANGAN, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is estimated to reach $10,913.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2027 period. Smart metering devices is used to measure thermal energy, electricity amount, water volume or gas volume delivered to be used by residential, commercial, industrial building units. Smart Water Meter is generally cash registers for the water meter industry which adds value to the overall meter scheme, drive sales and helps to ensure the efficiency of the decision-making information generated by the meter application. For water services around the world, meter data analytics, data manegemnt systems, data Processing systems and logistics continue to be at the forefront as they solve issues facing the sector, such as growing demand, increasing water conflict, rising energy costs and ageing water systems. Many of water related issues can be easily solved by implementing Advanced Smart Water Metering system thereby contributing to the growth of the market. The growth of residential and commercial sectors due to the urbanization along with the growth of smart grid adoption have driven the market. Government initiatives in increasing the popularity of solar-powered water meters are likely to propel the water meter market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Rising energy costs and ageing water systems. Many of water related issues can be easily solved by implementing Advanced Smart Water Metering system thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

2. As worldwide energy consumption and urbanisation continue to increase, fossil fuels are being depleted and energy production costs are rising both economically and environmentally. This highlights the need to not only reduce consumption, but also increase the efficiency of the generation, management and delivery of power. This brings major boost in the adoption of Heat Meters in global market further enhancing its market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Water meters are projected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 10.4% through 2027. Smarter water meters are cash registers for the water meter industry, add value to the overall meter scheme, drive sales and helps to ensure the efficiency of the decision-making information generated by the meter application.

2. Industrial sector is witnessing a significant growth in a market and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2027. The growth is attributed due to the surge of various industrial verticals such as water and waste water, chemicals, Oil and Gas and others.

3. According to Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety more than 96 percent of German population is connected to the public sewage system and 10.07 billion cubic meter of waste water were collected and treated in public sewage treatment facilities in 2020. The public sewage system covers 540,723 kilometers of sewers and discharged into 10,000 waste water treatment facilities.

4. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is dominated by North America with a market share 35.2% in 2021. Growing interest towards unconventional reserves accompanied with technological advancements leading to the higher well production rates are driving the growth of oil and gas in U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry are -

1. Diehl

2. Itron

3. Kamstrup

4. Landis+Gyr

5. Sagemcom

