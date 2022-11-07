Unified Endpoint Management Market Size to Boost $18.9 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 13.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Unified Endpoint Management Market Drivers Improved Business Productivity Standards

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Unified Endpoint Management Market is forecast to reach $18.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2026. High dominance of cloud based applications along with rising rate of cybercrimes has been causing a positive impact on the Unified Endpoint management market. Moreover, increasing demands towards data security solutions and capability of providing improved business productivity sector are acting as major drivers towards boosting the growth of Unified Endpoint management market. Rising growth of major industries such as healthcare, IT and telecom and many others have been also causing higher adoption towards network management solutions for uplifting automation processes within their organizations. The rising need for Mobile device management (MDM), Mobile security and Enterprise mobility management (EMM) due to proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) will drive the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Cloud deployed network management solutions are anticipated to have a major growth in the Unified Endpoint management market during the forecast period owing to its capability of offering faster and efficient identification of potential malwares and security threats.

2. Key players such as IBM Corporation and Cisco Systems Inc. are acting as major drivers towards significant growth of Unified Endpoint management market in North America.

3. Increasing need for data security tools along with the capability of offering improved business operational productivity standards are some of the major driving factors in causing high dominance towards Unified Endpoint management market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cloud deployed network management solutions is anticipated to have a major growth in the Unified Endpoint management market during the forecast period 2021-2026 at 17.5% CAGR.

2. Large Enterprises dominate the market with a share of 66.4% in 2020. Since the industries generates massive amounts of data, there are high demands towards solutions capable of ensuring efficient and faster network optimization to provide more mobile security access across the organization.

3. North America is anticipated to have a significant growth in the Unified Endpoint management market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 at 12.6% CAGR. Presence of some key players such as IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Companies are acting as major drivers for the growth of Unified Endpoint management market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Unified Endpoint Management industry are -

1. IBM Corporation

2. Cisco Systems Inc.

3. Ericsson

4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

5. Broadcom Inc.

