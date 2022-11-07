Canada Functional Foods and Natural Health Products Market to Reach US$19.2 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Canada Functional Foods and Natural Health Products Market size is forecast to reach $19.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Functional food offer micronutrient such as vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, fibers carbohydrates and other essential elements. They are medicinal meals that assist to boost immunity and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, obesity, and others. Functional foods are highly nutritious and linked to a variety of substantial health benefits. They protect against diseases, avoid vitamin deficiency, and support healthy growth and development. Natural health products are compounds that are found in nature that contain carotenoids, canola-based protein and can be utilized to maintain or restore health that include vitamins, minerals, herbs. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stoke and others coupled with growing consumption of healthy food products are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing awareness about nutritional benefits of functional & natural health products is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Canada Functional Foods & Natural Health Products Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Canada Functional Foods & Natural Health Products Market is increasing in 2020 owing to increasing spending capacity of the people coupled with rising disposable income of the people. The Canada Functional Foods & Natural Health Products Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases set to aid the market growth of the Canada Functional Foods & Natural Health Products Market report.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Canada Functional Foods & Natural Health Products Market report.

3. High cost of functional food products is poised to create the hurdles for the Canada Functional Foods & Natural Health Products Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Dairy held the largest share in the Canada Functional Foods & Natural Health Products Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. According to the report published by Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, around 35,000 cardiac arrests occur in Canada annually thereby increasing the growth of the Canada Functional Foods & Natural Health Products Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. The major factor that is set to impede the growth of the Canada Functional Foods & Natural Health Products Market is high prices functional food products compare to other to its alternatives. Another factor which hamper the growth of market is high investment required for R&D for production of new products.

4. Canada Functional Foods & Natural Health Products Market. Consumer health consciousness is increasing as a result of increased awareness of various diseases, nutritional inadequacy, and a desire for healthy ageing, among other factors thereby increasing the growth of the Canada Functional Foods & Natural Health Products Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

5. Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Canada Functional Foods & Natural Health Products Market. In 2020, the Canada Functional Foods & Natural Health Products Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Canada Functional Foods and Natural Health Products industry are -

1. General Mills Inc

2. Cargill

3. BASF SE

4. DowDuPont

5. Archer Daniels Midland Company

