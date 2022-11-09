THE WORLD'S TOP WOMEN LEADERS & DISRUPTORS HONORED IN WASHINGTON, D.C.
Women honored for driving reproductive justice, gender equality, climate change and more.MD, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women activists involved in the most turbulent conflicts around the globe - including The Women of Iran, a coalition of women-led NGOs from Ukraine, an indigenous climate change activist from the Brazilian rainforest, a reproductive rights activist from Atlanta and a South African activist fighting electoral misinformation are among the incredible women being honored in Washington, D.C. at the 21st Annual Global Leadership Awards.
The awards are hosted by Vital Voices Global Partnership, a non-profit for women’s leadership in Washington D.C. whose new headquarter located along “Equality Corridor” in downtown Washington also serves as a global embassy for women leaders. Hillary Clinton, a cofounder of Vital Voices, will deliver remarks at the event. Vital Voices board member Diane von Furstenberg and singer-songwriter, MILCK will also be presenting.
WHEN: Wednesday, November 9
6:00 PM | VIP Reception
7:30 PM | Awards Presentation
9:00 PM | Post-Event Reception
WHERE: The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. 2700 F St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20566
WHO: This year’s honorees comprise a list of global trailblazers spanning four continents. They are women leaders who are challenging the status quo, defying norms, and disrupting systems.
They are:
● The Women of Iran - Iran
For their bravery and courageous defiance for justice and equality. Nazanin Nour, Iranian actress and activist, will be a presenter. Learn more: https://www.vitalvoices.org/news-articles/news/vital-voices-update-iranian-women-and-girls-courageously-demonstrating-for-fundamental-rights/
● A Coalition of Women’s NGOs - Ukraine
Five women-led Ukrainian NGOs will be honored for rising up as a collective to fend off the Russian invasion. Learn more: A Coalition of Women's NGOs at https://www.vitalvoices.org/news-articles/announcement/vital-voices-is-fighting-for-ukrainian-women/#:~:text=We're%20sending%20urgent%20aid,organizations%2C%20and%20Ukrainian%20women%20leaders.
● Phumzile van Damme - South Africa
For risking it all by going up against the establishment and social media giants to fight against disinformation. Learn more: https://www.vitalvoices.org/fellow/phumzile-van-damme/
● Monica Simpson - USA
For advocating for reproductive justice rights for all women as a nonprofit leader and social justice activist. Learn more: https://www.sistersong.net/team-sister-song.
● Valdelice Veron - Brazil
For fearlessly leading a life-threatening fight to defend her indigenous homeland and people against deforestation and development. Learn more: http://raoni.com/news-996.php
This is the first time the awards ceremony will take place live and in person in three years.
Media must RSVP to cover the event. Interviews and media kit available upon request. The event will stream live on VitalVoices.org. Learn more about the honorees at https://2022globalleadershipawards.splashthat.com/.
BACKGROUND:
Now celebrating 25 years, Vital Voices Global Partnership has directly invested in more than 20,000 women leaders across 184 countries and territories since its inception in 1997. Driven by the universal truth that women are the key to progress in their communities and nations cannot move forward without women in leadership positions, Vital Voices has provided early support for leaders who went on to become Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, U.S. Youth Poet Laureates, prime ministers, award-winning innovators, pioneering human rights defenders, and breakthrough social entrepreneurs, including Amanda Gorman and Malala Yousafzai. In an effort to advance and expand this work, in 2022 Vital Voices opened the doors to the world’s first global embassy for women, the Vital Voices Global Headquarters for Women’s Leadership. It is a first-of-its-kind space that allows for convening, innovation, planning, and action—all in the pursuit of serving women leaders who are taking on the world’s greatest challenges.
www.vitalvoices.org
