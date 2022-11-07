The Focus Is Reinventing The Home Salon Industry With Colors, Class, & Unparalleled Quality Of Products
At Aliver.com, the leading salon brand, the focus is on the reinvention of the global home salon industry with the highest-quality cosmetic product rangeAURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Aliver.com, the leading salon brand, the focus is on the reinvention of the global home salon industry with the highest-quality cosmetic product range, professional salon service, encouragement of people along the journey of self-discovery, and usage of naturally-active ingredients for launching innovative product collections for a brand new kind of care.
Founded in 2016, Aliver.com specializes in reinventing the global cosmetic industry with an intricately designed professional collection of products. With every continuously driving innovation, Aliver.com strives to celebrate the spirit of self-discovery through the launch of products with colors, class, and unparalleled quality.
Aliver.com, aims to bring professional salon service to the home. The company features a nail, makeup, hand care, foot care, skincare, haircare, oral, men's care, and women's care range of products amongst others. Some of the most hot-selling products that have helped the brand gain popularity are "Aliver Wine Lip Tint" and "Aliver Foundation". Aliver.com also ships its remarkably comprehensive range of cosmetic products worldwide, where they have gathered acclaim as a leading cosmetic brand.
With a mission to explore and create a brand that is worthy and safe for everyone to consume, Aliver.com excels as a leading salon brand responsible for all beauty of women. To maintain its leading position across the global industry, the salon brand is committed to delivering smart sourcing, the latest, and high-quality beauty care range for its buyers as well as supporting the best service for its customers. Its products aim to meet global beauty and skincare standards but also continuously drive innovation through reinvention that would suffice.
Aliver.com first stepped foot in the global salon industry with the launch of its line-nail salon in 2016. The brand then released its whole salon series, including skin care, body care, nails care, hair care, and makeup collection in 2017. Its product "Aliver Magic Nail Polish Remover" became an ultimate game changer in 2018. Followed by its launch of the men's care collection in 2019. Considered a holy grail for all makeup enthusiasts worldwide, the "Aliver Wine Lip Tint" took over TikTok in 2020 and continues to do so. Its latest launches, "Aliver Lavender Foot Mask" and "Aliver Foundation" are no less popular on social media.
"With naturally-active ingredients, we create potent formulas to nourish every inch of your body. In addition to perfecting the makeup collection gradually, we aim to launch product lines that are tailored towards specific skin types, including sensitive skin, dry skin, oily skin, acne-prone skin, and combination skin. The goal is to make history, and we are ready to begin. Be Alive, Be Aliver," said the Founder, of Aliver.com.
About Aliver.com: Established in 2016, Aliver.com is a professional home salon service brand. The company offers nail, makeup, hand care, foot care, skincare, hair care, oral, men's care, and women's care range of products. Aliver.com specializes in reinventing the home salon system with professionality. For more information contact info@aliver.com.
Company Info.
Address 4255 South Buckley Road 1296,Cumberland Business Centre,Aurora, Colorado,United States.
Company Website: Https://www.aliver.com
Aliver.com
+1 971-930-1998
info@aliver.com
Aliver Beauty
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other