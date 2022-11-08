StormyCloud Selected as Default Outproxy Provider for I2P Network
StormyCloud's high-performance outproxy service will allow users of the privacy-based I2P network access to regular websites without having their data collectedAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StormyCloud, Inc., a Texas-based non-profit organization that provides privacy for users and access to unfiltered internet, announced that it has been selected as the default outproxy provider for the Invisible Internet Project (I2P) Network.
“We are excited to be a key part of the I2P project to bring a privacy-based internet experience to users across the world,” a spokesperson for StormyCloud said. “This is a perfect partnership of two organizations that believe in zero logging privacy browsing, unfiltered access to both restricted and unrestricted areas of the internet and bringing the internet to all corners of the globe. We are thrilled to be their default outproxy provider.”
The Invisible Internet Project (I2P) is a fully encrypted private network layer that fully protects users’ activity and location. For users, this prevents websites from logging and scraping data from a device and also from tracking locations. The network operates as a separate layer from the internet, encrypting the users’ information before the user interacts directly with any website, preventing any personal data from being transmitted.
StormyCloud’s outproxy service provides I2P users with a bevy of benefits. The network supports access to http, https and TOR .onion links, giving users full access to the internet unfiltered and unregulated, while protecting their privacy. Additionally, StormyCloud does not rely on third party servers, instead they use their own local DNS servers, keeping all control of the organization within StormyCloud's Infrastructure. The network is also multi-homed, assisting with the network’s speed and efficiency.
