J. Flowers Health Institute Inspires Amid a Global Mental Health Crisis

World-renowned Doctor shares a magical gift with the world's leading healthcare professionals.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mental Healthcare giant J. Flowers Health Institute shut down Walt Disney's Animal Kingdom Park for healthcare professionals to enjoy a night of magic amid a global mental health crisis.

Dr. James Flowers, Ph.D., LPC-S, CSAT, is a celebrity psychotherapist and the founder of J. Flowers Health Institute. He covered the cost for attendees, explaining that the last few years have been challenging for healthcare professionals.

"Post Covid, the industry has been slammed with treating droves of complicated and complex mental health cases, there's been an opioid epidemic, and the workload has been immense," said Flowers.

"My partners, Robbin Mooney, and Michael Beard thought a night at the Happiest Place on Earth would be a great way to thank healthcare professionals for their endless hours of care and support to families combating substance use disorder and other mental health conditions."

With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Flowers has been sharing his professional insight with thousands of attendees at the largest mental health event of the year, the Global Exchange Conference, held at Walt Disney World Resort from Nov. 1 - Nov. 4.

Thousands from across the globe signed up to hear from renowned wellness experts like Deepak Chopra, Gabor Mate, and Marianne Williamson. Celebrity keynote speakers included Whoopi Goldberg and Rob Lowe.

The event brings together professionals and organizations from Mental Health, Addiction Treatment, and Holistic Wellness. The Global Exchange Conference is a four-day event of continuing educational presentations, workshops, and experiences. Next year's event is slated for Nov 12-15.

