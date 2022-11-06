Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Issues Statement on Ensuring Every Vote Counts 

Governor Tom Wolf issued the following statement ensuring that every vote counts in the upcoming general election: 

“A cornerstone of our democracy is that every ballot should be counted, and no voter should be disenfranchised simply because they made a minor error in filling out their ballot. This was not a controversial concept in our country or our commonwealth until recently, with the rise of the Big Lie and [there are] THE efforts to spread mis- and disinformation in the days leading up to the general election. I urge counties to continue to ensure that every vote counts.

“I encourage all counties to communicate with voters who have submitted ballots with minor but potentially disqualifying errors as soon as possible and allow them to address those errors so their voices can be heard.”

