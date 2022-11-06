/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE A HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN NORTHWEST TERRITORIES/

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, Honourable Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for Housing NWT, Mayor Rebecca Alty, City of Yellowknife, Kate Reid, Board President, YWCA NWT, Carla Smith, Director of Finance, Yellowknife Women's Society, along with partners, to make an announcement.

Date: November 7, 2022

Time: 10:00 am MT

Location: Yellowknife City Hall - 4807 52 Street, Yellowknife, NWT

Photo opportunities will follow the media availability

Time: Approximately 11 :10 am MT

Location: 4904 54 Street, Yellowknife, NWT

Time: Approximately 11 :30 am MT

Location: 4115 Franklin Avenue, Yellowknife, NWT

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation