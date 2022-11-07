Submit Release
News Search

There were 591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,723 in the last 365 days.

AML UAE partners with Castellum.AI - Global Compliance Screening Solution

AML Compliance Requirements in UAE

AML Compliance Requirements in UAE

Sanctions Screening Requirements in UAE

Sanctions Screening Requirements in UAE

PEP Screening Requirements in UAE

PEP Screening Requirements in UAE

AML UAE and Castellum.AI will help DNFBPs, FIs, and VASPs comply with the sanctions screening requirements of UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AML UAE is excited to announce that it has partnered with Castellum.AI.

AML UAE is focused on assisting clients in complying with anti-money laundering regulations in UAE and the GCC countries. It has been offering a wide range of services on AML compliances in UAE, such as assistance in goAML registration, documenting the AML Policy, reporting suspicious transactions with FIU, selection of AML screening software, etc. On popular demand of our clients and to complete the offerings on AML, AML UAE has partnered with Castellum.AI, a global compliance screening solution.

The partnership with Castellum.AI adds a new dimension of world-class compliance capabilities to AML UAE’s offerings. Together, AML UAE and Castellum.AI will help DNFBPs, FIs, and VASPs comply with the sanctions screening requirements of the Cabinet Resolution No. 74 of 2020. Castellum.AI not only supports screening corporates and individuals against the sanctions but also a list of PEPs, law enforcement, export control, and other databases.

Pathik Shah, AML UAE’s Founder, said, “We are constantly looking for new ways to empower our clients in overcoming compliance hurdles and providing real-time protection against ML/TF risks. Sanctions compliance is crucial in the fight against financial crime, and AML Software plays a huge role in complying with the requirements of the law. Our partnership with Castellum.AI fills the gap we had in our service offering and makes AML UAE a one-stop solution for the compliance needs of our clients across various sectors.”

“We strongly believe in Castellum.AI’s capabilities and patented technology enriched with 1000+ watch lists and global data on PEP as well as shelf companies. We are excited about our partnership with AML UAE and protecting businesses in UAE from compliance risks,” said Peter Piatetsky, CEO of Castellum.AI.

“Together, AML UAE and Castellum.AI make available the best of both worlds and bring a strong combination of expert advice and AML Software to help entities in UAE fight against money laundering, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes.”

About AML UAE
AML UAE is one of the leading AML Consultants in UAE. It is dedicated to improving the compliance of businesses in UAE with all the relevant anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism rules and regulations. AML UAE provides various AML consulting services, including business risk assessment, AML policy documentation, in-house AML compliance department setup, AML training, AML/CFT health Check, regulatory reporting, and managed services for KYC and due diligence.

Contact: Pathik Shah – info@amluae.com

About Castellum.AI - A Global Compliance Screening Solution
Castellum.AI is a Public Benefit Corporation formed to organize the world’s compliance data and make it universally accessible, affordable, and useful. Today Castellum.AI empowers more than 1400 users and 400+ organizations to fight against the menace of financial crime. Its Investigator Platform supports more than 100 languages, and its watchlist database is updated every 5 minutes. It follows an AI-powered proprietary search algorithm providing relevant results without creating a flood of false positives.

Contact: Peter Piatetsky – peter.piatetsky@castellum.ai

Pathik Shah
AML UAE
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

AML UAE partners with Castellum.AI - Global Compliance Screening Solution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.