AML UAE partners with Castellum.AI - Global Compliance Screening Solution
AML UAE and Castellum.AI will help DNFBPs, FIs, and VASPs comply with the sanctions screening requirements of UAEDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AML UAE is excited to announce that it has partnered with Castellum.AI.
AML UAE is focused on assisting clients in complying with anti-money laundering regulations in UAE and the GCC countries. It has been offering a wide range of services on AML compliances in UAE, such as assistance in goAML registration, documenting the AML Policy, reporting suspicious transactions with FIU, selection of AML screening software, etc. On popular demand of our clients and to complete the offerings on AML, AML UAE has partnered with Castellum.AI, a global compliance screening solution.
The partnership with Castellum.AI adds a new dimension of world-class compliance capabilities to AML UAE’s offerings. Together, AML UAE and Castellum.AI will help DNFBPs, FIs, and VASPs comply with the sanctions screening requirements of the Cabinet Resolution No. 74 of 2020. Castellum.AI not only supports screening corporates and individuals against the sanctions but also a list of PEPs, law enforcement, export control, and other databases.
Pathik Shah, AML UAE’s Founder, said, “We are constantly looking for new ways to empower our clients in overcoming compliance hurdles and providing real-time protection against ML/TF risks. Sanctions compliance is crucial in the fight against financial crime, and AML Software plays a huge role in complying with the requirements of the law. Our partnership with Castellum.AI fills the gap we had in our service offering and makes AML UAE a one-stop solution for the compliance needs of our clients across various sectors.”
“We strongly believe in Castellum.AI’s capabilities and patented technology enriched with 1000+ watch lists and global data on PEP as well as shelf companies. We are excited about our partnership with AML UAE and protecting businesses in UAE from compliance risks,” said Peter Piatetsky, CEO of Castellum.AI.
“Together, AML UAE and Castellum.AI make available the best of both worlds and bring a strong combination of expert advice and AML Software to help entities in UAE fight against money laundering, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes.”
About AML UAE
AML UAE is one of the leading AML Consultants in UAE. It is dedicated to improving the compliance of businesses in UAE with all the relevant anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism rules and regulations. AML UAE provides various AML consulting services, including business risk assessment, AML policy documentation, in-house AML compliance department setup, AML training, AML/CFT health Check, regulatory reporting, and managed services for KYC and due diligence.
Contact: Pathik Shah – info@amluae.com
About Castellum.AI - A Global Compliance Screening Solution
Castellum.AI is a Public Benefit Corporation formed to organize the world’s compliance data and make it universally accessible, affordable, and useful. Today Castellum.AI empowers more than 1400 users and 400+ organizations to fight against the menace of financial crime. Its Investigator Platform supports more than 100 languages, and its watchlist database is updated every 5 minutes. It follows an AI-powered proprietary search algorithm providing relevant results without creating a flood of false positives.
Contact: Peter Piatetsky – peter.piatetsky@castellum.ai
