PM SOGAVARE: SI MUST HAVE SECURITY CAPACITY & NOT DEPEND ON OTHERS

The People’s Republic of China has handed over twenty (20) vehicles, thirty (30) motorcycles, and two (2) Water Cannon Trucks, with a total value of $14 million to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare received the assistance on behalf of the Solomon Islands Government.

The Hon. Prime Minister is thankful to PRC for the generous assistance, especially, at a time when our Police Force is in need of remodelling and upscaling.

The 14 million dollars equipment handed over last Friday was in addition to earlier donations of Police Equipment, Digital Communications Systems, Interpol Communication System, and Forensic Autopsy Laboratory with a cumulative total of $42 million.

Prime Minister Sogavare acknowledged PRC for the ongoing spirit of cooperation and support to Solomon Islands.

Highlighted also in his statement during the handover ceremony was the responsibility of the RSIPF to protect the lives, welfare and property of Solomon Islanders.

“To those who view the enhancement of our Police Force, in a negative lens, I wish to appeal to you, to note that it is the responsibility of the RSIPF to serve and protect the lives, welfare, liberty and property of all individuals in this country. To be unable to deliver on this mandate is a poor indication of a country’s own security capacity, as a Sovereign and Independent Country. We must have that capacity and not depend on others,” Prime Minister Sogavare stated.

He further encouraged Police Officers to remain true to their sworn responsibilities and the Solomon Islands National Motto.

“I want to encourage our loyal RSIPF officers of our national motto, To Lead is To Serve. We must serve our people without fear or favour. The security of our country and people depends on you. This awesome responsibility must never be taken lightly. You have sworn to serve and protect, and I trust that with these enhanced capabilities you will be motivated to discharge your duties more effectively.”

The support by the Peoples Republic of China to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force focuses on improving the Police in strengthening its capacity. This is to enhance the ability of RSIPF to respond to law and order issues, especially in relation to public order. The security hardware will assist the RSIPF in ensuring that future riots and destruction is managed and contained.

Over the course of this year, the Peoples Republic of China cooperation with the RSIPF has grown to address strategic training programs, capability provisions and important institutional infrastructure support.

A deployment of police contingent is currently undergoing Close Personal Protection and Police Response Training in China. It is this kind of action- oriented and outcome focused approach that is needed to ensure that the Police Force is able to deliver on its mandate effectively.

-PM Press Sec