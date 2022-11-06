/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Mobilizations in Five Cities of Quebec to Demand A Truly Inclusive Regularization Program for Undocumented Migrants/

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Twenty-nine community and labour organizations are coming together, supported by numerous academic, religious and business groups and individuals, to demand the implementation of a truly inclusive program for the regularization of non-status migrants. As part of the "Quebec Day for the regularization of non-status migrants", mobilizations are taking place in Montreal, Quebec City, Rimouski, Sherbrooke and Chicoutimi, where organizations are calling on the governments of Canada and Quebec to make a concrete commitment to this process, in collaboration with civil society. The media are invited to attend these activities.

Rimouski What: rally with speeches When: Saturday, November 5th, at 2:30 pm Where: Place des Vétérans N.B.: A popular soup combined with a film screening is planned at 5 pm at the Musée régional de Rimouski. Description: https://www.facebook.com/events/2322704231227603/



Montréal What: rally with speeches When: Sunday, November 6th, at 2 pm Where: Place de la paix Spokespersons: Nina Gonzalez (IWC), Mamadou Konaté (IWC), Samira Jasmin (SAB), Sandy (alias, Indian Community), Laurence Guénette (LDL), Luc Vachon (CSD), Camille Bonenfant (CJM) & Guillaume Cliche-Rivard (AQAADI) N.B.: Spokespersons and non-status individuals will be available for media interviews from 1:15 pm. Description: https://www.facebook.com/events/520801169909261



Quebec City What: rally with speeches When: Sunday, November 6th, at 11 am Where: Place de l'Assemblée nationale Spokespersons: Raphaël Laflamme (IWC), Nadège Rosine Toguem (CLAR) et François Proulx-Duperré (CCQCA–CSN) Description: https://www.facebook.com/events/436116835278571



Chicoutimi What: Information and awareness session on the undocumented migrant regularization program When: Sunday, November 6th, at 1 pm Where: Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC), room P1-7010 Description: https://www.facebook.com/events/892948798747057/



Sherbrooke What: Information and awareness session on the undocumented migrant regularization program When: Sunday, November 6th, at 12:30 pm Where: online (Zoom meeting no.: 891 6446 6339)





1) Amnistie internationale Canada francophone

2) Association québécoise des avocats et avocates en droit de l'immigration (AQAADI)

3) Carrefour d'animation et de participation à un monde ouvert (CAPMO)

4) Centrale des syndicats démocratiques (CSD)

5) Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ)

6) Immigrant Workers Centre (IWC)

7) Centre justice et foi (CJF)

8) Clinique pour la justice migrante (CJM)

9) Collectif de lutte et d'action contre le racisme (CLAR)

10) Collectif Églantine

11) Collectif La Camarine

12) Comité d'action de Parc-Extension (CAPE)

13) Comité d'action des personnes sans statut (CAPSS)

14) Conseil central de Québec–Chaudière-Appalaches–CSN (CCQCA–CSN)

15) Conseil central du Montréal métropolitain–CSN (CCMM–CSN)

16) Conseil régional FTQ Montréal métropolitain (CRFTQMM)

17) Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN)

18) Debout pour la dignité

19) Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ)

20) Illusion Emploi de l'Estrie

21) Inter-Elles

22) Le Québec c'est nous aussi

23) Ligue des droits et libertés (LDL)

24) Médecins du Monde Canada

25) Migrante Québec

26) PINAY

27) Réseau d'aide aux travailleuses et travailleurs migrants agricoles du Québec (RATTMAQ)

28) Solidarity Across Borders (SAB)

29) Table de concertation des organismes au service des personnes réfugiées et immigrantes (TCRI)

SOURCE Immigrant Workers Centre (IWC)