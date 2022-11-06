/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Mobilizations in Five Cities of Quebec to Demand A Truly Inclusive Regularization Program for Undocumented Migrants/
MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Twenty-nine community and labour organizations are coming together, supported by numerous academic, religious and business groups and individuals, to demand the implementation of a truly inclusive program for the regularization of non-status migrants. As part of the "Quebec Day for the regularization of non-status migrants", mobilizations are taking place in Montreal, Quebec City, Rimouski, Sherbrooke and Chicoutimi, where organizations are calling on the governments of Canada and Quebec to make a concrete commitment to this process, in collaboration with civil society. The media are invited to attend these activities.
Rimouski
What:
rally with speeches
When:
Saturday, November 5th, at 2:30 pm
Where:
Place des Vétérans
N.B.:
A popular soup combined with a film screening is planned at 5 pm at the Musée régional de Rimouski.
Description:
Montréal
What:
rally with speeches
When:
Sunday, November 6th, at 2 pm
Where:
Place de la paix
Spokespersons:
Nina Gonzalez (IWC), Mamadou Konaté (IWC), Samira Jasmin (SAB), Sandy (alias, Indian Community), Laurence Guénette (LDL), Luc Vachon (CSD), Camille Bonenfant (CJM) & Guillaume Cliche-Rivard (AQAADI)
N.B.:
Spokespersons and non-status individuals will be available for media interviews from 1:15 pm.
Description:
Quebec City
What:
rally with speeches
When:
Sunday, November 6th, at 11 am
Where:
Place de l'Assemblée nationale
Spokespersons:
Raphaël Laflamme (IWC), Nadège Rosine Toguem (CLAR) et François Proulx-Duperré (CCQCA–CSN)
Description:
Chicoutimi
What:
Information and awareness session on the undocumented migrant regularization program
When:
Sunday, November 6th, at 1 pm
Where:
Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC), room P1-7010
Description:
Sherbrooke
What:
Information and awareness session on the undocumented migrant regularization program
When:
Sunday, November 6th, at 12:30 pm
Where:
online (Zoom meeting no.: 891 6446 6339)
About
In collaboration with
1) Amnistie internationale Canada francophone
2) Association québécoise des avocats et avocates en droit de l'immigration (AQAADI)
3) Carrefour d'animation et de participation à un monde ouvert (CAPMO)
4) Centrale des syndicats démocratiques (CSD)
5) Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ)
6) Immigrant Workers Centre (IWC)
7) Centre justice et foi (CJF)
8) Clinique pour la justice migrante (CJM)
9) Collectif de lutte et d'action contre le racisme (CLAR)
10) Collectif Églantine
11) Collectif La Camarine
12) Comité d'action de Parc-Extension (CAPE)
13) Comité d'action des personnes sans statut (CAPSS)
14) Conseil central de Québec–Chaudière-Appalaches–CSN (CCQCA–CSN)
15) Conseil central du Montréal métropolitain–CSN (CCMM–CSN)
16) Conseil régional FTQ Montréal métropolitain (CRFTQMM)
17) Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN)
18) Debout pour la dignité
19) Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ)
20) Illusion Emploi de l'Estrie
21) Inter-Elles
22) Le Québec c'est nous aussi
23) Ligue des droits et libertés (LDL)
24) Médecins du Monde Canada
25) Migrante Québec
26) PINAY
27) Réseau d'aide aux travailleuses et travailleurs migrants agricoles du Québec (RATTMAQ)
28) Solidarity Across Borders (SAB)
29) Table de concertation des organismes au service des personnes réfugiées et immigrantes (TCRI)
