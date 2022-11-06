Supporting reasonable adjustments at the London Neurocognitive Clinic
Reasonable AdjustmentsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the London Neurocognitive Clinic, we believe that individual differences are something to be celebrated and embraced, however we understand that sometimes individual differences, for example due to neurodiversity, can come with challenges. One area where this might have a significant impact is in somebody’s work life. Neurodiversity can mean that people have a different way of thinking about and learning new tasks. This is where reasonable adjustments can make a big difference. Reasonable adjustments are changes that are made within your employment in order to minimise disadvantages that someone may face in regards to a disability or injury. These adjustments are different for every person but could include changes to your working environment or working hours, providing specialist support, or providing different forms of equipment. These reasonable adjustments are required by law; therefore, an employer has a duty to provide them so long as they are deemed to be reasonable by nature.
There are many different reasons why someone might be eligible for reasonable adjustments, and one of these reasons could be due to having attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). ADHD is a condition that can affect people’s behaviour, making them more restless, distractible, and impulsive, as well as making their emotions harder to manage and control. Understandably, this can make daily life much more difficult, and individuals may struggle at work. Therefore, with a diagnosis of ADHD, reasonable adjustments could be beneficial for providing support to those with such neurodiversity. Reasonable adjustments for ADHD could include strategies such as being seated away from busy areas at work or providing noise cancelling headphones if individuals find they get easily distracted by these busy environments. Essentially, the adjustments are an attempt to minimise inequalities that individuals with ADHD may otherwise suffer from in the workplace. It is also important to note that individuals with ADHD demonstrate many strengths in the workplace, for example having a great eye for detail, being able to focus on projects or ideas that they find interesting and having high levels of creativity. Therefore, if properly supported through reasonable adjustments, individuals with ADHD can often flourish in the workplace.
Here at the London Neurocognitive Clinic, we can help support those requiring reasonable adjustments. Our highly qualified team of neuropsychologists are trained to understand and interpret the different ways that the brain may function and how to provide support and interventions where these differences may provide complications. One way of doing this is by conducting neuropsychological assessment, where a series of tests will reveal an individuals’ cognitive strengths and difficulties. This assessment may help reveal areas where reasonable adjustments would be beneficial for identified difficulties by building on skills that are particularly strong. Therefore, by having this test, you can gain the best understanding of your emotional and cognitive functioning, and subsequently, understand the best way to get the support you require. Following a neuropsychological assessment, our neuropsychologists will interpret and analyse your assessment results and create a comprehensive neurorehabilitation plan. This may include working through practical solutions, such as discussing what reasonable adjustments may be beneficial for you at work. Alternatively, certain therapies may be suggested such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), allowing you to work through any emotional difficulties you may be experiencing that are making life harder. It is important to have the support of others, and therefore we might sometimes encourage participation from family members or close friends in your rehabilitation, in order to support relationships that can be crucial during this process.
As well as reasonable adjustments, sometimes further extra measures are needed. This could include applying for certain allowances, such as the Personal Independence Payment (PIP), previously known as Disability Living Allowance (DLA). At the London Neurocognitive Clinic, our team of neuropsychologists are able to support those wanting to apply for PIP, or who are currently in the process of doing this. As previously mentioned, we can assess your cognitive functioning through neuropsychological assessments, and as a result, help to support your application where evidence is required. PIP can help with navigating through daily tasks and supporting mobility if you need help with getting around. This can lead to restoring a better quality of life and getting back to activities that people may have previously struggled with due to their diagnosis.
Dr Sara Simblett, the clinical director of The London Neurocognitive Clinic, ensures that the clinic provides a high-quality service that puts people’s individual needs at the heart of what is offered and focuses on enhancing and embracing strengths, rather than weaknesses or difficulties. This is reflected through the wide variety of services at the clinic, each one able to be adapted to suit exactly what someone requires or would benefit from. Through many years of training and education, our team are well-equipped to support individuals in a creative and compassionate way, providing expert rehabilitation plans that are tailored to individual needs, ensuring that you get the best support possible. At the clinic, we understand that receiving a diagnosis that then requires seeking reasonable adjustments or PIP can be overwhelming and stressful. Therefore, we offer a free consultation service so we can explore your options and explain the service that we provide, as well as answering any questions that you may have. Our team of neuropsychologists are here to support you and help you restore your confidence, getting back to what you do best and what you love. Please do not hesitate to get in touch and arrange a free consultation if you think you may need some extra support.
