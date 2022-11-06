Pharmaceutical Logistics Market [2022-2027] Growth, Size, Share | Global Market Research Report, Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation (Competitor Landscape, Type, Application & Geography), Sales and Revenue Forecast Research

Pune, Nov. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market (2022-2027) research report represents a detailed overview of the current market situation and forecast till 2027. The study is perhaps a perfect mixture of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges, and competition the industry faces alongside gap analysis and new opportunities available and trends within the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market. Further, this report gives the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape. The research report also includes the present market and its growth potential in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional study of the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report mainly focuses on the most dynamic information about the global market.

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Pharmaceutical Logistics market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment, and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The global Pharmaceutical Logistics market size was valued at USD 65065.95 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period, reaching USD 101882.05 million by 2027.

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.

The Major Key Players Listed in Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report are:

Nippon Express

DSV

UPS (Marken)

Kerry Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel

CH Robinson

Panalpina

World Courier

FedEx

CEVA

DB Group

Deutsche Post DHL

Agility

SF Express

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market's growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production in the global market and of each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restraints included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert's opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The analysts who authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market.

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, Type, and Application. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth.

By Types:

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistic

By Application:

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specially Pharma

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Pharmaceutical Logistics report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Client Focus:

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Pharmaceutical Logistics market?

Yes. As COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and in Chapters 1.7, 2.7, 4.X.1, 7.5, 8.7, we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry.

2. How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Please find the key player list in the Summary.

3. What are your main data sources?

Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.

Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.

Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.

Please find a more complete list of data sources in Chapters 11.2.1 & 11.2.2.

4. Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

Detailed TOC of Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report 2022

1 Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

1.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Sales Volume and CAGR Comparison by Type (2017-2027)

1.3 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Consumption (Sales Volume) Comparison by Application (2017-2027)

1.4 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, Region Wise (2017-2027)

1.4.1 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR Comparison by Region (2017-2027)

1.4.2 United States Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.4 China Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.5 Japan Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.6 India Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.8 Latin America Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size of Pharmaceutical Logistics (2017-2027)

1.5.1 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Revenue Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.5.2 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Sales Volume Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.6 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.7 The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry Technology Status and Trends

2.2 Industry Entry Barriers

2.2.1 Analysis of Financial Barriers

2.2.2 Analysis of Technical Barriers

2.2.3 Analysis of Talent Barriers

2.2.4 Analysis of Brand Barrier

2.3 Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Drivers Analysis

2.4 Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Challenges Analysis

2.5 Emerging Market Trends

2.6 Consumer Preference Analysis

2.7 Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

2.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

2.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry Development

3 Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Landscape by Player

Continued….

