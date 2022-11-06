Another Book, Another Must-Read Offered by Christian Author Shuford Jones

“Maximum Assurance! Understanding the Book of Hebrews” by Shuford Jones claims to be everybody's book, as it aims to spread understanding on how one can go to heaven and can know with assurance that they are actually going to be admitted.

Christians, non-Christians, Bible teachers, seminary professors, pastors, people who want to understand how one becomes a Christian, and even those who have never professed Christ as Lord; anyone is welcome to read this insightful work. Like always, the book was written in a manner that provides easier and better understanding on the Holy Scriptures. This time, Min. Jones decided to go over the topic of salvation, with the use of the complete guide— the amazing book of Hebrews.

One of the greatest purposes of this volume is to clear out misconceptions about assurances and salvation. According to Min. Jones, 'thousands of people do not have knowledge of a specific time when they repented of their sins and trusted Jesus for salvation'. Many of us depend on baptism, confirmation, or family history of church membership. But the author reveals that none of these bring one to Christ. Hence, this book hopes for its readers to discover the next step needed to have a lasting relationship with the Lord. In the process, it tells you everything you need to know.

With the help of the numerous scriptures found in every page, this significant piece of work explains what Jesus Christ and scripture reveals regarding the last day of earth, the Day when Christ return to earth for believers, the Great Tribulation and so much more. Along with his commentaries, author Shuford Jones has once again given us an inclusive book that reaches people on a spiritual level, whoever they are. Packed with knowledge and faith, this volume of the Bible Believers Series is without doubt, another must-read.

Book available at Amazon

“Maximum Assurance! Understanding the Book of Hebrews: The Assurance that You Will Go to Heaven”

Author: Shuford Jones

Publisher: Bowker

Published Date: September 26, 2021

About the Author

Shuford Jones graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and also did postgraduate studies at Fuller Theological Seminary. He has served as a pastor, Bible teacher, and missionary for over 60 years. He taught Old Testament at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Atlanta branch. He and Ann have four children and 16 grand and great grandchildren.

