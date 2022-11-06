Ask, Don't Tell: Six Easy Steps to Improving Communication, Self-Control, and Interpersonal Relationships

After studying the impact of language on children's brain development, Dr. Olvera, a Board-Certified Educational Therapist and professor, took a deeper dive into using the strategies she taught to her clients and university students and wrote this book to deepen ones understanding of the importance of InterActive (“Inter”-between individuals and “Active,” meaning all entities in the conversations take an active role in) communication. She defines how the way we communicate with each other defines our relationships. To facilitate these interactions, Dr. Olvera's book helps people use their words to gain respect while avoiding the aggression that often stems from misunderstood communication situations.

Each step in the book provides the reader with real-life situations and scenarios that all of us can relate to in our daily lives. The examples come from real-life situations that Dr. Olvera experienced in her private practice. Her guide helps people use their words to gain respect while avoiding the more accessible paths of aggression that compromise interpersonal situations.

Our fast-paced lifestyle, along with the social avoidance effects of COVID, has compromised this emotional strain as well. And this is what the book teaches, the importance of interpersonal relationships and the danger of unchecked aggression.

Dr. Olvera does not just combine her years of experience but projects an application of the book's points. Showing us how the understanding and observation of these points will not only help us empathize with our communities but to grow ourselves as well.

“Ask, Don't Tell” Tackles is a current issue that helps its readers undergo a period of self-reflection as they tackle social changes everyone has experienced because of the global COVID-19 Pandemic. It is a relatively short yet robust read. Delving through comparisons and examples helps the reader understand its points.

Buy the book at Amazon and https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/ask-dont-tell-six-easy-steps-to-improving-communication-self-control-and-interpersonal-relationships-by-dr-dianne-olvera/

“Ask, Don't Tell”

Author: Dr. Dianne Olvera

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: August 2022

Book Genre: Self-Help, Guide

About the Author

A part-time university professor with a full-time practice in educational therapy. She has led a very intriguing life ranging from Attachï¿½ to the United States Government to brain researcher, teacher, businesswoman, and parent.

With over 35 years of experience in all areas of learning, she can detect and define interpersonal language nuances that assist or detract from optimal communication.

Given the positive response to her work, she was encouraged to write this book to help others use communication skills to enhance interpersonal relationships, achieve personal responsibility, and improve family communication and business productivity.

