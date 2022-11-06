Mark Katzman's Book Will Be Displayed at the NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show and ReadersMagnet Book Confab

If lovers of enigmatology were to pick a literary fiction, they would be delighted to add “Home” by Mark Katzman to their bookshelves. The book will be featured at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 3 - 4, 2022, at Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, and the ReadersMagnet Book Confab on October 28 - 30, 2022, at 72 Warren St., Tribeca, New York.

“Home” follows the story of a young man brought home from an unknown clinic. Still groggy from his deep slumber, the lad sees a giant scorpion on the roof. He was surprised to meet a woman with a blue beehive. The woman greeted him, yet, he was not certain of their relation, nor was he sure that he was resting in his family home. Is she his Mother? The young narrator, confused about his surreal environment, becomes even more confused as the woman begins giving him a regimen of pills which causes his already confused mind to fall even deeper into strangeness. Another character adding to his slip-up is his vision of a woman writing in the house next door. Is she narrating the story? Where does this odd tale end? Who's actually narrating the story? It's up to the reader to decide. The book's ending will leave its readers asking for more.

In “Home,” Katzman brilliantly thrills his readers through the use of an unreliable narrator. The book's shifting viewpoints amplify the author's technique. Despite its puzzling and bizarre plot, the book will send its readers to an imaginary world replete with a witty combination of meta-mystery and suspense. Katzman's poetic and transcending words are enough to secure him a place on every book lover's list.

Mark Katzman's “Home” will be displayed at ReadersMagnet's exhibit booth for the NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 3 - 4, 2022, and ReadersMagnet Book Confab on October 28 - 30, 2022. The ReadersMagnet's Bookstore will sell copies of the book soon.

Mark Katzman is the 2012 winner of the Plays-in-Progress annual award from Rockhurst College in Kansas City, Missouri, for his full-length play, Henny & Harry. His work was presented in a whole staged reading. Countless museums and libraries, including MoMA, have featured his artist's books as part of their special collections.

“Home”

Author | Mark Katzman

Genre | Literary Fiction

Publisher | ReadersMagnet LLC

Published date | October 1, 2022

