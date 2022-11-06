Two Seasoned Staffing & Recruiting Professionals Join Forces to Launch Workforce Connections

Duo will serve multiple industries with modernized workforce solutions, special initiative to focus on connecting veterans with employers.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bringing over 40 combined years of experience in the staffing and recruiting field, Rachelle Bauer and Lori Eaton have joined forces to launch a staffing agency, Workforce Connections.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the duo and their team of experts will provide staffing services for recruiters and talent acquisition professionals, and those in healthcare, professional services, light industrial and technology. Through a modernized talent engagement platform and connections from across the country, Workforce Connections is well-positioned to quickly source candidates and help companies fill open jobs with efficiency and limited interruptions.

"Lori and I met while we were employed by competing workforce solutions agencies and quickly bonded over our joint passion for the staffing industry. Workforce Connections was quite literally born out of that connection and we are thrilled to be able to combine our talents, expertise and networks to solve the tough challenges facing our workforce and workers today," said Rachelle Bauer, Founder and Managing Partner.

Workforce Connections has launched an initiative to connect veterans with job opportunities, while also helping them access the resources, benefits and communities available to them after serving.

"Coming from a five-generation military family, I know that veterans possess skills that are easily transferable to the workforce. It can be difficult for transitioning military to know how to access these opportunities and, at the same time, companies also struggle with attracting and recruiting veterans. That's where we come in," said Lori Eaton, Managing Partner.

Workforce Connections is also certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the US.

