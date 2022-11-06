Submit Release
News Search

There were 272 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,073 in the last 365 days.

Two Seasoned Staffing & Recruiting Professionals Join Forces to Launch Workforce Connections

Duo will serve multiple industries with modernized workforce solutions, special initiative to focus on connecting veterans with employers.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bringing over 40 combined years of experience in the staffing and recruiting field, Rachelle Bauer and Lori Eaton have joined forces to launch a staffing agency, Workforce Connections.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the duo and their team of experts will provide staffing services for recruiters and talent acquisition professionals, and those in healthcare, professional services, light industrial and technology. Through a modernized talent engagement platform and connections from across the country, Workforce Connections is well-positioned to quickly source candidates and help companies fill open jobs with efficiency and limited interruptions.

"Lori and I met while we were employed by competing workforce solutions agencies and quickly bonded over our joint passion for the staffing industry. Workforce Connections was quite literally born out of that connection and we are thrilled to be able to combine our talents, expertise and networks to solve the tough challenges facing our workforce and workers today," said Rachelle Bauer, Founder and Managing Partner.

Workforce Connections has launched an initiative to connect veterans with job opportunities, while also helping them access the resources, benefits and communities available to them after serving.

"Coming from a five-generation military family, I know that veterans possess skills that are easily transferable to the workforce. It can be difficult for transitioning military to know how to access these opportunities and, at the same time, companies also struggle with attracting and recruiting veterans. That's where we come in," said Lori Eaton, Managing Partner.

Workforce Connections is also certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's largest third party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the US.

To find your next job opportunity, connect with qualified job-seekers or to learn more about hiring veterans, visit workforce-connections.com.

###

Media Contact

Lori Eaton, Workforce Connections, 1 833-456-9675, leaton@workforce-connections.com

SOURCE Workforce Connections

You just read:

Two Seasoned Staffing & Recruiting Professionals Join Forces to Launch Workforce Connections

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.