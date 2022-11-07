The Dynamite Network, A Streaming Broadcasting Network, Announces The Season Premiere of The Brian Reveals Show
This is not a show about highlighting dysfunction. The Brian Reveals Show has an intention of showing no matter who we are, we have issues that eventually will demand healing.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dynamite Network, a subsidiary of Brian Reveals Media, today announces the launch of The Brian Reveals Show, a talk show format produced by Brian Reveals Media, was created to entertain & elevate conversations on various topics ranging from relationships to the latest cultural conversations. The premise and production of our show is where “urban” & “upscale” intersect. Our audiences span several urban formats and demographics. Our target demographic is African American focused. We are a hit with men ages 32-45 and women ages 35-44. Our brand has scaled several domestic major markets including New York, Chicago, Houston, and Atlanta. We’ve also made a significant international impact with audiences in Canada, Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, and London. The inauguration season focuses on “relationships” of a personal, intimate, and community perspective. We discuss the highs, lows, and challenges with an intention of finding “resolve” on various scenarios. The Brian Reveals Show is about “everyday people” with a mix of celebrities, popular culture, and uncomfortable, yet entertaining conversations you won’t find elsewhere. To help unpack the various aspects of relationships, we’ll feature couples, singles, special celebrity guests Shuckey Duckey, Jaguar Wright, and many others to leave no stone unturned.
Brian Reveals, Talk Show Host, “This is not a show about highlighting dysfunction. There are sufficient platforms, talk shows, and podcasts which provide a voice for their intended audiences which are unfortunately successful at doing such. The Brian Reveals Show has an intention of showing no matter who we are, from the average person to the mainstream celebrity, we have issues that eventually will demand healing. We examine those issues, pull them apart, and put them back together. So if you’re going to expose drama, you may as well laugh on the path to healing. This is who I am. This is what the show is about. This is an opportunity to contribute in a space where audiences are looking for the next frontier in that journey. Buckle up! This is about to be an intense one."
The Dynamite Network, launched in June 2022, is a multimedia streaming service providing subscribers with unparalleled entertainment in the areas of talk shows, independent films, music, sports, comedy, minority-inclusive focus, kid friendly, food, etc. The Dynamite Network is an entertainment destination for independent creatives to have a hub to showcase their art and grow at a pace not offered with other major streaming platforms. With Dynamite’s original launch, the network will feature mostly original titles in its offering including creatives who are social media influencers, veteran celebrities, comedians, gamer influencers, music artists, and tastemakers in their respective industries and backgrounds.
The Dynamite Network is currently available in 176 countries (over 300 million households) in an effort to bring premium entertainment and reimagine how stories are told.
Download The Brian Reveals Show Season One via www.thedynamitenetwork.com and stream all purchased titles via Google Play Store, Apple App Store/iOS and Apple TV. Download The Dynamite Network on Roku TV to catch bonus scenes, behind the scenes, and podcasts to dive deeper on the season’s most talked about moments. New episodes air Sundays at 10:00p EST beginning December 18th, 2022.
