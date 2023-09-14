Award-Winning Crime Thriller Sick Money Joins Streaming Service The Dynamite Network
This is a movie unlike no other. The cinematography is rich! The drama is compelling! The storyline is captivating and raw! A must see!”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dynamite Network, a subsidiary of Brian Reveals Media, announces the award-winning crime thriller Sick Money launch to its streaming platform. Directed by Kathleen Cecchin and produced, written, and starring veteran actor Oscar Jordan, this joint venture comes hot on the heels of the film’s Best Shorts Competition Award of Excellence win for Best African American Short and Best Lead Actor. This compelling African American black-and-white film noir thriller was also selected to premiere at the LA Indie Film Festival in October 2023.
Sick Money also features talented newcomer Keisha Ramdhanie and an exciting visual style, writing, and editing. “It’s an honor to have my work stream on The Dynamite Network,” said Oscar Jordan. “The Dynamite Network has so many wonderful projects, and it’s a great feeling to be recognized and included in such an esteemed group of projects. Sick Money is my love letter to 1940s-era film noir, crime novels, and heist films. Be on the lookout. There’s more to come.”
The Dynamite Network is a multimedia streaming service providing viewers and subscribers unparalleled entertainment in talk shows, independent films, music, sports, comedy, minority-inclusive focus, kid-friendly, food, etc. It’s an entertainment destination for independent creatives to have a hub to showcase their art and grow at a pace not offered with other major streaming platforms.
All of Dynamite’s streaming content is original and includes creatives who are social media influencers, veteran celebrities, comedians, gamer influencers, music artists, and tastemakers in their respective industries and backgrounds.
Oscar Jordan’s acting career spans over 40 years, having collaborated in hundreds of projects that include theater, network television, cable, and film. Highlights include acting roles in such high-profile projects as A Few Good Men, starring Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise; Life, starring Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence; Seinfeld, Thirtysomething, Melrose Place, China Beach, and Gaslit, starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.
