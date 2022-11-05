Rutland Barracks/ VAPO, VCR
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4006209
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: November 5, 2022, at approximately 1620 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Moulton Ave, Clarendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Tabetha Drew
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 5, 2022, at approximately 1620 hours, Troopers were assigned a suspicious complaint on Moulton Ave, in the Town of Clarendon.
Through investigation, it was determined Tabetha Drew violated court-ordered conditions of release which prohibited her from having contact with another person. Drew was also in violation of a final relief from abuse order.
Drew was arrested and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing. A court official was contacted, and imposed conditions of release, along with a court date of November 7, 2022, at 12:30 PM at Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/2022, at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.