Rutland Barracks/ VAPO, VCR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4006209

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: November 5, 2022, at approximately 1620 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moulton Ave, Clarendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Tabetha Drew

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 5, 2022, at approximately 1620 hours, Troopers were assigned a suspicious complaint on Moulton Ave, in the Town of Clarendon.

Through investigation, it was determined Tabetha Drew violated court-ordered conditions of release which prohibited her from having contact with another person. Drew was also in violation of a final relief from abuse order.

Drew was arrested and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing. A court official was contacted, and imposed conditions of release, along with a court date of November 7, 2022, at 12:30 PM at Vermont Superior Court – Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/2022, at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.