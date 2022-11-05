LOVE 2022: An (un)Learning Summit for Truth & (re)Conciliation
Bringing Indigenous Peoples and their allies together, for the ongoing journey of Truth and (re)Conciliation.
Two-Spirit Ojibwa-Cree Elder, Ma-Nee Chacaby, on the cover of Superstar X Magazine, sharing her Truth about (re)Conciliation.
LOVE 2022 brings Indigenous Peoples and their allies together for truth-telling, heartfelt-relating, and change-making, inside and outside the Metaverse.
Superstar X humbly presents, LOVE 2022: An (un)Learning Summit for Truth & (re)Conciliation, to activate connection and eradicate oppression throughout Turtle Island.
Wherever you are along your path, and wherever in the world you are, LOVE 2022 is all free and pay-what-you-can.
LOVE 2022 started on Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which is also Orange Shirt Day, and continues until December 10th, bringing Indigenous Peoples and their allies together for truth-telling, heartfelt-relating, and change-making, amid the quirky digital publication, Superstar X Magazine, and equally-different virtual events, inside and outside the Metaverse: Truth Talks, Art Shows, Action Plans, and Community Building.
It has been more than 155 years since Canada's genocidal start. At best, the Government of Canada (GoC) has only completed 8 of the 76 actions (source: https://bit.ly/3zLViO0) it is directly or jointly accountable for, regarding the 94 Calls to Action, since 2015 when the Truth & Reconciliation Commission of Canada released its Final Report. The GoC's progress is beyond slow, lacking accountability, transparency, and the immediacy it requires. LOVE 2022 is a collective response to this harsh reality, helping to ensure the GoC and all guests on Turtle Island do what is right, in a good way, for Truth and (re)Conciliation.
Nicole M. Weatherly
Superstar X Inc.
+1 647-953-9859
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
LOVE 2022 Sizzle Reel