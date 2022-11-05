Submit Release
LOVE 2022: An (un)Learning Summit for Truth & (re)Conciliation

A poster image of one person contemplating on top of a blue mountain; red-orange sky; text that says "LOVE 2022: An (un)Learning Summit for Truth and (re)Conciliation.

Bringing Indigenous Peoples and their allies together, for the ongoing journey of Truth and (re)Conciliation.

Two-Spirit Ojibwa-Cree Elder, Ma-Nee Chacaby, is on the cover of Superstar X Magazine; a digital publication. Smiling, Elder Ma-Nee is wearing glasses, a colourful top and hat, with jeans. There is "We See You" text on the cover of the magazine.

Two-Spirit Ojibwa-Cree Elder, Ma-Nee Chacaby, on the cover of Superstar X Magazine, sharing her Truth about (re)Conciliation.

This is an image of orange avatars inside a virtual gallery, looking at artwork. The closest piece is two geese surrounding two women.

Within the context of art at The X Gallery (inside the Metaverse), Elder Ma-Nee Chacaby shares wisdom about The 8th Teaching.

LOVE 2022 brings Indigenous Peoples and their allies together for truth-telling, heartfelt-relating, and change-making, inside and outside the Metaverse.

I am having a bit of a hard time understanding how this is not a huge global event. I believe 100% it is groundbreaking. Tell all your people! They deserve to hear it.”
— LOVE 2022 Participant
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1999, Edward K. Weatherly was diagnosed with schizophrenia and substance use disorder, which forever disrupted his path as a successful polymath with a "big message" to help make the world a better place. Inspired by her brother Edward’s life and artwork, Nicole M. Weatherly founded Superstar X, an educational multimedia art platform, to help empower "X" Artists who want to activate connection and eradicate oppression. After many iterations, Superstar X's origins evolved into this...

Superstar X humbly presents, LOVE 2022: An (un)Learning Summit for Truth & (re)Conciliation, to activate connection and eradicate oppression throughout Turtle Island.

Wherever you are along your path, and wherever in the world you are, LOVE 2022 is all free and pay-what-you-can.

LOVE 2022 started on Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which is also Orange Shirt Day, and continues until December 10th, bringing Indigenous Peoples and their allies together for truth-telling, heartfelt-relating, and change-making, amid the quirky digital publication, Superstar X Magazine, and equally-different virtual events, inside and outside the Metaverse: Truth Talks, Art Shows, Action Plans, and Community Building.

It has been more than 155 years since Canada's genocidal start. At best, the Government of Canada (GoC) has only completed 8 of the 76 actions (source: https://bit.ly/3zLViO0) it is directly or jointly accountable for, regarding the 94 Calls to Action, since 2015 when the Truth & Reconciliation Commission of Canada released its Final Report. The GoC's progress is beyond slow, lacking accountability, transparency, and the immediacy it requires. LOVE 2022 is a collective response to this harsh reality, helping to ensure the GoC and all guests on Turtle Island do what is right, in a good way, for Truth and (re)Conciliation.

LOVE 2022 Sizzle Reel

