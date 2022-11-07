Aicuda Technology and Altos Computing announce partnership
AICUDA Technology and Altos Computing announcing their partnership for the co-development and integration of high-performance software and hardware.
The performance advantages of our joint intelligence solutions will help companies gain faster, more accurate insights, realize the true potential of artificial intelligence and improve profitability"VEGHEL, THE NETHERLANDS, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AICUDA Technology, and Altos Computing Inc. (abbr. Altos), an Acer Group Company.
— Jackie Lee, President Altos Computing Inc.
AICUDA Technology, a leading supplier of intelligent software solutions and Altos Computing, one of the world’s leading manufacturers in AI computing, Cloud computing and high-performance computing solutions announced today their partnership for the co-development and integration of high-performance software and hardware.
The partnership aims to enhance Altos product portfolio of servers, workstations, thin clients, networks, and storage devices with Amplifier Acceleration Technology from AICUDA. This technology boosts high-speed video performance, resolves bottlenecks, addresses latency concerns, ensures high-precision image recognition and uses AI accelerators to minimize video frame drops. A perfect combination of software and hardware for intelligent surveillance tasks with the ability to support an increasing number of cameras.
The solution portfolio that Altos develops enables high-speed parallel computing and is therefore well suited for artificial intelligence and deep learning tasks. Altos video recording and management servers are integrated with Milestone and other commercial VMS vendors and offer a high level of redundancy to ensure availability and secure premises 24/7.
“We take pride in our joint efforts with Altos to address the current pain points in AI computing and intelligent video monitoring and work tirelessly together with their team to ensure that we can offer both our customers optimized solutions,” said Jasper Chiu, Chief Technology Officer of AICUDA Technology. “We deeply value our partnership with Altos and are happy to see that we can extend this partnership globally, including Europe, Middle East and Africa.”
"Our deep collaboration with AICUDA will enable global government organizations, airport and maritime authorities, Department of Defense, schools and campuses, manufacturing and healthcare facilities, and other critical infrastructure organizations to monitor in real time and gain valuable information and take informed action,” said Jackie Lee, President of Altos Computing Inc. "The performance advantages of our joint intelligence solutions will help companies gain faster and more accurate insights, realize the true potential of artificial intelligence and improve profitability."
“Digitization is one of the mega-trends and video is the world’s largest generator of data. Especially in surveillance as the number of cameras continues to grow fast. Only a fraction of all the video footage is currently monitored and this leaves important data overlooked, said John van den Elzen, Chief Executive Officer of AICUDA Technology. Van den Elzen continued, “The only way to handle all that data is to use the processing power in the Altos intelligent computing solutions and combine it with our Amplifier Acceleration software. The partnership with Altos helps us and our customers to unlock valuable insights from video and ensures that captured video is receiving proper attention and follow up action.”
About ALTOS
ALTOS Computing Inc. was established in 2017 and is a subsidiary of Acer Inc. The business model provides the most streamlined and cost-effective integrated solutions through in-house R&D working with ODM/IHV/ISV on servers, workstations, thin client, networks, and storage. In this era of demanding speed, Altos provides industry-leading solutions such as Altos aiWorks, High-Performance Computing (HPC), Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), and Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI). Altos provides solutions and services to various clients, including enterprises AI/DL developers, government, academia, financial, cloud service providers, and data center operators. For more information, visit www.altoscomputing.com.
About AICUDA Technology
AICUDA technology is recognized as the leader of advanced video analytics and intelligent appliance solutions, transforming video into actionable intelligence. Groundbreaking technology and a humble passion to bring new innovations to the people is driving AICUDA to remove the limitations of today’s society. AICUDA develops best of breed artificial intelligence products building on it’s open software and hardware architecture and utilizing the latest machine learning, deep learning and computer vision technology. The highly innovative and advanced appliances are deployed by top organizations across the globe to rapidly detect, track, identify, search and view thousands of objects and receive real-time notifications of critical events. The patented self-learning video analytics software seamlessly integrate with a large variety of 3rd party products. Partnerships are playing a major role in AICUDA’s open video platform strategy. AICUDA maintains an impressive eco environment of partnerships and is a socially and environmentally friendly company. Green is the color in the AICUDA logo and green is in AICUDA’s corporate veins. AICUDA’s highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit www.aicuda.world.
