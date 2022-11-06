Fresh Home Loan Inc. Announces a Zero Down Home Loan with No Income Restrictions for California

Zero Down Financing with No Income Restrictions Zero Down Financing Available at Fresh Home Loan Inc Zero Down Financing Available at Fresh Home Loan Inc

Rising rates and less real estate activity give first-time buyers more opportunity than they have had in many years & this wipes out the down payment.

While the housing market has its challenges for many buyers and sellers, one thing to realize is the opportunity this market has for the first-time homebuyer” — Garrick Werdmuller, President/CEO Fresh Home Loan

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the housing market has its challenges for many buyers and sellers, one thing to realize is the opportunity this market has for the first-time homebuyer. With rising rates, leading to fewer buyers, leading to less activity and price reductions etc., First-time buyers have a bigger opportunity than they have had in many years!One program that is a great option for home buyers they may be unaware of is the Fresh Home Loan Zero Down Loan . This is a zero-down loan with a down payment assistance second mortgage. Unlike most state and local government agency zero down loan programs with zero down, this has no income restrictions. This is a game changer for many buyers because it means anyone can qualify for a zero down loan. Often times, community, and city and state first time byer programs have income caps so you can make too much money to qualify for the loan. In high cost areas like the San Francisco Bay Area, the income qualifications often don't fit the prices of homes on the market so it can make using the program difficult.As far as the guidelines go, they follow FHA conforming home loan guidelines. It allows a 96.5% first mortgage and a 3.5% 2nd mortgage. It works for 1- and 2-unit properties. One can go as low as a 600-credit score AND you can even ask the seller for credits towards closing costs.• FHA first mortgage• 1-2 Unit properties• 96.5 % 1st and 3.5% second• 600 Fico• Seller Credits AllowedFor more information contact Garrick Werdmuller at 510.282.5456 or garrick@freshhomeloan.com .You may also visit us at https://freshhomeloan.com/home-purchase/ Garrick WerdmullerPresident CEOFresh Home Loan Inc510.282.5456 call/text1151 Harbor Bay parkway Suite 136 Alameda Ca 94502NMLS 242952All loan approvals are conditional and not guaranteed and subject to lender review of all information. Loan is conditionally approved when lender has issued approval in writing, but until all conditions are met, loan cannot be funded. Specified rates and [products may not be available to all borrowers. Rates subject to change according to market conditions and agreed upon lock times set by borrower. Fresh Home Loan Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Mortgage Broker in California. This licensee is performing acts for which a real estate license is required. Fresh Home Loan, Inc. is licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #02137513 NMLS # 2124104

