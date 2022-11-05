Submit Release
Eliminate the laws that prohibit sex work

MONTREAL, Nov. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Never forget.

Last November 5th, 2021, a sex worker was brutally murdered by her client. Her, the nameless victim, and this horrible crime have since been forgotten, but the injustice that is the criminalization of sex work is still alive and kicking.

In order to denounce this sad legislative reality, and to demand an immediate repeal of all laws forbidding sex work, an act of civil disobedience takes place on Fairmount street, in front of Fairmount Bagel.

The prohibition of sex work threatens the health, safety and lives of these women and we must ask ourselves, as a society, how to change these laws.

The laws against sex work are a shame, and so to denounce them a trailer of manure is dumped on the sidewalk in front of this famous bakery at noon, one year to the day after this murder.

My name is Marc-Boris St-Maurice, I am a client of the sex industry, I pay a fee for sexual services and for that reason I am a criminal. I am the instigator of this action and take full responsibility and assume the consequences.

If you would like to know more about why I am outraged, you can learn more by reading an excerpt of my story at misterboris.ca

SOURCE Marc-Boris St-Maurice

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/05/c6683.html

