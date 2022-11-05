Blag Events Singapore Wins Bronze Prize at Markies 2022

“Singapore’s Best Integrated Agency Wins Big at the Prestigious Marketing Awards Show”

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blag Events added yet another feather to their cap when they were announced as the bronze winner in the recently concluded Markies Awards 2022 in Singapore. According to Kenny Leng, Associate Director of Blag Events, “We are thrilled and honoured to be recognized for our innovative and creative work under the Most Creative - Government Sector/Non-Profit Marketing category.”

Their Winning Entry: My Money @ Campus 2021

The concept for My Money @ Campus 2021 was first conceived in March of 2020 and they launched it in February of 2021. The virtual event lasted for six weeks. Their primary goal was to arm Singapore students with the much-needed financial literacy skills before they join the workforce.

To create a powerful event, Blag Events made sure they covered all the important aspects of financial literacy including paying the bills, borrowing and saving money responsibly, planning and investing for retirement, and knowing how CPF (Central Provident Fund) works.

Their target audience were Singaporean and international tertiary students, aged 18 to 25. Their primary purpose was to teach tertiary students financial literacy while providing them with the necessary skills to thrive in today’s ever-changing world. As creative partners, they have also made it their mission to create a larger-than-life event.

According to Blag Events, their strategy has three main pillars: inspire, interact, and incentivize. To ensure they capture the attention of participants, they used game-based learning coupled with contextual analogies. For instance, as the player progresses in a game, the insurance also gets expensive — just like in the real world.

By providing a rich virtual world where participants can make decisions and experiment, they created a safe environment for making mistakes. To make the financial topics less intimidating, they provided highly digestible content and adapted it to different learning styles such as auditory, visual, and kinesthetic.

According to Kenny Leng, Associate Director of Blag Events, “Possessing a set of skills and knowledge that allows an individual to make informed and effective decisions with their financial assets is crucial for prosperity of a nation.”

My Money @ Campus 2021 was a well-loved project that targets planting the seeds of financial literacy to students via games and interesting concepts. Kenny Leng added, “Blag Events is blessed to be given an opportunity to help increase awareness on these topics to youths. Overall, My Money @ Campus programme is one that Blag Events take great pride in. The response and engagement from all the participants and partners have exceeded our expectations and we are looking forward to creating more of such great memories with youths.”

Blag Events is an Integrated Events company founded in 2014. They provide the best coordination and services to high profile events. They specialise in private events, solutions and planning for concerts, campaign event planning, MICE events, and event management, and offer bespoke service that is tailored to the needs of each of their clients.

