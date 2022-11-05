TEACHING SERVICE COMMISSIONERS SWORN-IN

Two new Commissioners for the Teaching Service Commission were sworn-in today at Government House.

The two Commissioners are Mr. Donald Papaku Malasa and Elsie Mary Wickham.

In attendance at the ceremony were the Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, Mr. Milner Tozaka, The Director of Teaching Service, Senior MEHRD and family members.

-GCU Press

Mr Donald Papaku Malasa takes his Oath before the Governor General Sir David Vunagi