Submit Release
News Search

There were 377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,140 in the last 365 days.

TEACHING SERVICE COMMISSIONERS SWORN-IN

TEACHING SERVICE COMMISSIONERS SWORN-IN

 

Two new Commissioners for the Teaching Service Commission were sworn-in today at Government House.

The two Commissioners are Mr. Donald Papaku Malasa and Elsie Mary Wickham.

In attendance at the ceremony were the Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, Mr. Milner Tozaka, The Director of Teaching Service, Senior MEHRD and family members.

-GCU Press

Mr Donald Papaku Malasa takes his Oath before the Governor General Sir David Vunagi

Elsie Mary Wickham takes her Oath before the Sir David Vunagi

You just read:

TEACHING SERVICE COMMISSIONERS SWORN-IN

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.