Revolutionizing Financial Well-Being- Flamingo is now available on Android
Flamingo Tech has launched a personalized financial platform to make it easier to gather financial insights and future investment opportunities for its users.MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “In everything we do, we are determined to democratize financial wellbeing. We think together, and we think differently. We have created a beautiful, user-friendly mobile app to help you regulate your finances,” says the Impact visionary Sana Tayyab, Founder Flamingo Tech Pvt Ltd.
It is high time that the public’s concern for financial well-being is appropriately addressed. With the advancement of technology, why not have all your financial details on your cell phone? Get hold of your finances, financial planning, and saving goals, and avail better options to get rid of your debts or pay the mortgage by using Flamingo.
Flamingo is available on Android. Free to use.
In the fast lighting world of the 21st century, people certainly do not have the time to rush through documents and find details at their banks. With the increase of financial uncertainty in the post-covid world, there is a gap between expense management and wealth building. With Flamingo's Smart Analyst, one can track and categorize budgets considering their income and investment patterns. Flamingo is bridging the gap between expense tracking and wealth growth.
The post-covid world gave rise to buy now, pay later transactional values upto 55% in Australia. With such a shocking increase, people are either indulging in impulse purchases or are not considering reliable statistics before their purchase. Flamingo Tech experts understood the psychology of its consumers and tried to build a solution-oriented approach to help people in their times of financial crisis.
“We are here to equilibrate financial well-being. It's important that we recognize that the consumer expects more from their purchase than the simple purchase of products or services. The financial sector has existed in siloed structures, masking data from the user. We must emerge from these silos and make financial data accessible so that the user can make more informed financial decisions.” says Sana Tayyab highlighting the problems of the finance market.
One of the key features of Flamingo is its users' access to personalized financial data. While using this app, people can manage their expenses and keep track of their records. This is completely personal to the users who wish to use it as per their desire without any pressure for external assistance.
Flamingo is a smart analyst that provides financial forecasting. This helps in making a roadmap for future goals. In addition, it guides for present financial status and records your past expenses.
With the option of a customized dashboard, this platform is available on Android mobiles via Google Play and will be available on IOS very soon.
As an all-in-one personal finance solution, here are some real-life benefits of this app:
> Personalized Finance Management –No intrusion of highly paid professionals.
> Financial Forecasting – Your pay is categorized and saved for future investment.
> Financial Health Score- Know your spending habits and change your approach to money.
> Positive reinforcement towards personal savings-Keep yourself in the right direction and utilize saving strategies from this forum.
> Real-time feedback on incoming and outgoing funds -get personalized consultancy in changing financial policy situations.
Flamingo offers a user-friendly personalized finance system that can be used by everyone on a regular basis. The interface for the application is simple and easy. No need to get more excel sheets as Flamingo Smart Analyst can help you reach your desired goals. Travel, seek education, or build your own house by saving money with the help of this app.
