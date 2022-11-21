Skillhub explores “Quiet Quitting”, A TikTok Trend To Think About

A new trend that manifests old habits, quiet quitting jobs - reflects inner dissatisfaction with career and indicates it’s time for a change

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is Quiet Quitting?

Exploding on the Internet a couple of months ago, the buzzword quiet quitting is a working phenomenon that doesn’t mean people are job quitters. Employees keep doing the job but limit it to the tasks they are paid for and nothing more. What is wrong with that? Anybody should be able to do only what they are paid for. No one has to be forced to organize that office party, work late hours to help the team, or take on extra duties because a coworker left.

The difference is deeper and stands in being engaged and disengaged in what and how people do. Quiet quitters do the bare minimum and are psychologically detached from the job. It’s like having two employees, one very enthusiastic, asking a lot of questions, punctual, caring, and participative. The other sits on zoom calls with a bored face, repeatedly arrives late to the office, barely talks during meetings, and is generally disengaged at work. In the employer’s eye, the last one is a bad employee, but what causes this behavior?

Quiet Quitting Reasons

Starting with the Great Resignation - a consequence of the covid pandemic- many people re-evaluated their career choices and rejected the working-hustle culture. Skillhub has identified three reasons that push people to quiet quitting jobs.

Bad workplace management

According to a Pew Research Center survey, poor management was a top reason for American employees quitting their jobs in 2021. Bad bosses repeatedly asking people to do extra work for no compensation or reward make employees feel unappreciated and respected, indirectly forcing employees quitting their jobs.

Change in work policies

Layoffs and firings are at the lowest records. This is because companies can’t afford to fire people, which gives employees a greater sense of security and less incentive to work hard.

No passion for the job

It’s a sign for the employee to make a career change, move to a higher position, another industry, or a company. Find something they’re more passionate about.

The Cure For Quiet Quitting

Quiet quitting signals something’s wrong in the work environment and needs to be taken seriously by both employers and employees. Managers should reconsider workplace communication, motivation, and overall company culture. While employees should move to jobs that will provide a sense of belonging and add value to their life.

